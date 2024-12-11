LUMBERTON — Since taking the job as Robeson Community College’s first baseball coach and athletic director, Jake ‘Jiggy’ Jones has hit the ground running.

Or perhaps a more accurate statement would be that he’s hit the ground recruiting.

Jones has brought eight player commitments into the program in just the first two weeks since he officially started in his new position.

“The goal was … if we sign one a week until August, we’ll have probably 38 players, right around what we need, 38 to 40,” Jones said. “It is a little nerve-racking, you’ve got tons of kids getting sent your way, and you’re filtering through making sure you get the right ones.”

His first commitment happened almost immediately. Jones had been coaching at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, and when he told his team he was resigning to come to RCC, his first baseman Brett Kutner committed within hours.

“Right after that meeting (with the team), my first basemen on my team (Kutner), he went home, his dad called me and he committed two hours later without even seeing the school or anything about it,” Jones said. “So that’s kind of about my relationship with my kids and what we mean to each other, because it ended up being about a team, a brotherhood.”

Among the initial group of commits are two local players from Fairmont, pitcher/infielder Mynkoda Smith and shortstop Nemo Chavis.

“When I went on a visit, I really liked the program and how they’re going to build the athletic program, the baseball field, and the hitting facilities and all that,” Chavis said. “The coaches were nice and I liked the vibe of them, and it felt like a place I could easily fit into and get along with the coaches.”

Staying close to home was a plus for both Smith and Chavis. Smith said that the barbering school offered by RCC is also an attractive piece as part of his desired career path.

“I can get that barbering degree and I can get a transfer degree in arts or science, and I can transfer to a four-year (school) if baseball does take me further,” Smith said. “But if it doesn’t, I’ll still have that barbering license and I can get straight to making money.”

In addition to Kutner, Smith and Chavis, the RCC website currently lists Andrew Corney, an outfielder from Hope Mills, and Chase Young, a catcher from Oak Ridge, as commits. Jones told The Robesonian there are a total of eight.

As the roster continues to build, those players will have the distinction as part of the first baseball players in school history, an opportunity they’re finding to be exciting.

“I think it’s pretty cool to set a name for the team, go out there and look good and let people know what Robeson County baseball is all about,” Chavis said.

Why Jones, RCC are the right match

Jones says that being the head baseball coach at a junior college was a dream job, and that getting the chance to build the RCC program from the ground up made it even more of an attraction.

“I like coaching that kid that I still get to recruit and I still get to send them off, and I like the kid with a little bit of grit to them, so I was like, I want to be a juco head coach,” Jones said. “This one came open, I applied, the rest is history. … You grow up (playing video games) and you create your own team, you create your players, we all did it. So it’s kind of just like doing it in real life. It’s going to be fun, bringing your own guys in here. I’ve got a little bit of personality about me, I know it, so I’m kind of getting guys like me, and most of the guys we’ve already got committed right now, they’re going to be very likeable in the community.”

The son of a high school coach, Jones started out by coaching at the little-league level and joined his father’s staff as an assistant at Rockingham County High School before becoming JV coach, then varsity coach at Leesville Road. After a two-year stint as an assistant at Barton College, he returned to Leesville Road a year ago before taking the RCC job this fall.

“We felt like he would connect well with our current college community, as well as our citizens here in Robeson County,” said Eric Freeman, RCC’s executive vice president. “We felt very confident in his ability to lead a team, not only on the baseball field but off the baseball field as well. We felt like he understood the game plan. He has a winning attitude and a winning nature about him.”

He’ll be joined by assistant coaches Angel Zarate, who played under Jones at Rockingham County before a career at the University of North Carolina and in the Cleveland Guardians’ minor-league system, and Justin Houston, who will retire from the Marines in April after 20 years of service.

“(Houston) is great for our dudes, and he even says it’s good for him, because the kids ain’t as serious as his drill sergeant was,” Jones said.

While some junior-college level programs target far more players — often using sports rosters to bolster the school’s broader attendance — Jones is targeting about 35 to 40 players for his program, making sure the team isn’t too large to leave players feeling left out.

“The wins will come if you take care of the kids first. We’re not going to be one of those programs that bring in 100, 150 kids every year; we’re going to bring in the right people all the time, and that’s how we’re going to go,” Jones said. “That’s kind of how I expect every program to be at Robeson. Take care of the kids, make sure they’re OK and lead them down the right path. … We’re going to make sure they’re going to be good citizens, good husbands and wives and good overall people, that’s our main goal.”

RCC continues building athletic program

When RCC announced in July that it was starting an athletic program, administrators planned for baseball and women’s soccer teams to be fielded in the 2025-26 academic year.

The baseball team remains on pace to bring its players on campus next fall and compete in the spring of 2026. RCC has changed course, however, on women’s soccer, and instead will field softball in that initial school year.

“We felt like softball was a better alignment right now, being baseball and softball,” Freeman said. “It felt like it was a better choice for this season. We’re still interested in soccer as well as other sports, but locking down a venue, finding a site, those are some of our main driving things right now. As we find venues or different sites, or have the ability to build something on our main campus, which is our ultimate goal, then we’ll look at other sports then.”

The softball team will play its games at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton, the same venue that will house the RCC baseball program. RCC expects to post the job opening for a softball coach this month and hopes to hire a coach in January to start building a team to enroll next fall.

Among the biggest immediate questions to still be answered before the baseball and softball teams take the field is what RCC’s team mascot will be. The school plans to make that announcement shortly after the new year, Freeman said, with that process currently in its “final stages.”