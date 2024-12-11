CAMERON — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team was outscored by eight points in the fourth quarter by Union Pines Tuesday, turning a tied game into a 60-52 loss for the Rams in nonconference play.

Union Pines (4-3) held a 19-11 advantage in the fourth over Purnell Swett (1-4) after the game was tied at 41-41 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime.

Jeremiah Barnes scored 19 points with four rebounds and Collin Sampson had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Rams.

Kingsley Donaldson had 15 points to lead the Vikings, Jaydon Harrell scored 10 and Aiden Leonard added nine.

Union Pines tops Lady Rams

The Union Pines girls basketball team was dominant as it beat Purnell Swett 70-32 Tuesday.

Union Pines (7-0) led 28-13 after the first quarter, then outscored Purnell Swett (2-4) in the second stanza 31-7 to take a 59-20 halftime lead. The Vikings led 68-26 at the end of the third.

Chloe Chavis was the Rams’ leading scorer with six points and Kamryn Locklear scored five.

Ashanti Fox scored 22 points for Union Pines, Gianna Maheu had 18 points and Savannah McCaskill netted 11.

Purnell Swett opens United-8 Conference play Friday at home against Gray’s Creek.