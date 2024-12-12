RED SPRINGS — Cape Fear overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 41-37 win over the Red Springs boys basketball team in Wednesday’s nonconference tilt inside Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium.

Cape Fear (2-3) held a 19-3 fourth quarter advantage over Red Springs (0-6) after the Red Devils led nearly wire-to-wire to that point. The Colts trailed 31-14 with 1:26 left in the third and outscored the Red Devils 27-6 the rest of the way.

Cape Fear’s Dylan Parker hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 34-22, then the Colts scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. After a Dellin Wilkins basket for Red Springs made it 36-27, Cape Fear used another run of 10-0 to go up 37-36 with 3:04 left.

Parker hit a basket with 22 seconds left to double the Colts’ lead from two points to four.

Red Springs held a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and led 10-5 after the period. Cape Fear briefly took a 13-12 lead but the Red Devils finished the first half on a 6-0 run to take an 18-13 halftime lead.

Red Springs took its 31-14 lead after a 13-0 run in the third quarter.

Khalif Brown scored 15 points for Red Springs and Wilkins had eight.

The Colts’ Parker led all scorers with 18 points and Chosen Winn had eight points; Tyler Eavenson had 13 rebounds for Cape Fear.

Cape Fear previously beat the Red Devils 60-27 on Nov. 19.

Lady Colts dominate Red Devils

The Cape Fear girls basketball team was dominant from start to finish as the Colts beat Red Springs 46-21 Wednesday.

Cape Fear (4-0) started the game on a 14-0 run before Red Springs’ Rilee Sampson hit a 3 to put the Red Devils (1-5) on the board. The Colts led 16-3 after the first quarter and 29-10 at halftime, holding Red Springs to three first-half field goals.

Cape Fear used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to further pull away, leading 44-12 at the end of the period. Red Springs outscored the Colts 9-2 in the fourth.

Monica Washington scored 11 points with 16 rebounds for Red Springs, Nakira Hunt had six points and Sampson grabbed six rebounds.

Emily Harris led Cape Fear with 11 points, Elisabeth Kirkland had 10 points with 10 rebounds, Shanel Sutton had nine points and Keyana Gage had nine rebounds.

Cape Fear also beat Red Springs 61-26 on Nov. 19.

Red Springs hosts East Columbus on Friday.