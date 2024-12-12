St. Pauls’ Donel Thomas (40) looks to shoot as Ashley’s Kahliel McCoy (34) and Cole Lewis (14) defend during Wednesday’s game in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson, left, gives his team instructions as Zhariana Shipman, right, listens during Wednesday’s game against Ashley in St. Pauls.

The St. Pauls cheerleading team cheers on the Bulldogs during Wednesday’s game against Ashley in St. Pauls. The team won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Game Day Non-Tumbling Coed Division II state championship on Saturday.

St. Pauls’ Zakoreya Davis, center, tries to save a ball on the baseline during Wednesday’s game against Ashley in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — A hallmark of the St. Pauls girls basketball program is stellar defense. In Wednesday’s nonconference game against Ashley, there were stretches where the Bulldogs were strong on the defensive end, but also stretches where the team struggled.

Ultimately, it added up to a 46-39 St. Pauls win over the visiting Screaming Eagles.

“We’ve just got to put it together,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “You can win games in spurts, but you want to put it all together. When you go up 16, I always tell our team, you should go up 20. We had opportunities, we just had some mental lapses, we’ve got some stuff we’ve got to fix.”

Ashley (3-5) trailed 25-13 at halftime but hit three baskets in the first three minutes of the second half, cutting the St. Pauls (8-1) lead to 25-19.

The Bulldogs held the Screaming Eagles to three field goals over the next 9 1/2 minutes; St. Pauls led 32-24 at the end of the third quarter and 42-26 after two Zykendria Cox free throws with 5:38 to go, with the Bulldogs outscoring Ashley 17-7 in the span.

“(That’s) just listening to Coach Jaymar, doing what he says, buying into what he has in store for us and playing our style of basketball,” St. Pauls senior Zakoreya Davis said. “We’ve got really, really good dogs for defense, so just letting them do what they do and helping then when we can.”

Ashley used an 8-0 run to pull cut the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter lead in half, making it 42-34 with 2:12 remaining. But a Zhariana Shipman putback with 1:42 to go and a Jada McKinnon basket in the final seconds sealed the outcome for the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls also held Ashley to five field goals in the entire first half. From a 6-6 tie late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs used an 11-1 run to take a 17-7 lead, with nine points from Zakoreya Davis to that point in the contest. St. Pauls would extend its lead to 25-13 by the end of the half.

Davis scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and two steals for St. Pauls.

“(I’m) just trying my best to stay out of my head, doing what the team needs from me,” Davis said. “Rebounding, putting it back up, and just being me with the basketball.”

“Sometimes we forget about her, and it’s working, and we let her get cold,” Thompson said. “So we’ve just got to figure out our identity, what we need to run it through, which way we need to run it and get everybody on the same page.”

Alyssa Monroe scored 12 points with six rebounds and seven steals for the Bulldogs, Zhariana Shipman had eight points with three assists and three steals, Jada McKinnon scored six points with three rebounds and two steals and Cox had five points.

Jaelyn Hudson had 14 points to lead Ashley, Caroline Meaney scored nine points and Ella Rose had six.

Wednesday’s game was St. Pauls’ last contest before next week’s Robeson County Shootout, which the Bulldogs open on Tuesday at Red Springs. St. Pauls has finished second in the Shootout three straight seasons and has reached the championship game in four straight tournaments, winning it in 2019.

Thompson says his team’s defense will be the main focus in the days leading up to the tournament.

“I feel like we can score with a lot of people, but we just have to fix our defense,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to stop allowing teams to score so many points, or at least slow somebody down. We’ve got goals on defense and we’re not reaching them right now. We’ve got to find our identity defensively.”

Bulldogs boys overmatched by Ashley

St. Pauls’ boys team had a long night on the hardwood against Ashley, struggling on both ends of the floor in a 63-46 loss to the Screaming Eagles.

“We have to do three things: defend; no second shots, which we did a poor job at; and take good shots, which we did a good job at,” St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins said. “We’re trying to work. We saw some good things, but we’ve got to have a continuity of those things, which we’re not having. They go back into their own mode of playing, and we’re trying to show them a different mode of playing. That’s a difficult transition right now.”

Ashley led 34-21 at halftime and St. Pauls cut into that lead with the first basket of the third quarter, an Antonio Arnold jumper. But Ashley went on a 23-2 run over the next nine minutes, taking a 46-25 lead at the end of the third quarter and a 59-25 lead with five minutes remaining.

“We ask them to play hard and play smart,” Gaskins said. “We played hard, but we didn’t play smart. … We’ve just got to keep working.”

St. Pauls did finish the game with a 21-4 run to turn a 34-point deficit into a 17-point final margin. Tykeem Oxendine scored all eight of his points during that run, while Arnold had five of his seven points in the span.

Ashley led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take a 34-16 run before the Bulldogs scored the last five points of the half.

Donel Thomas led St. Pauls with 11 points.

“I thought Antwan (McKoy) and Donel played well for us inside,” Gaskins said.

Keyon Jones scored 11 points to lead Ashley, Cole Lewis had 10, Henry Raymon netted seven and Tanner Putnam, Nate Jarrell and Parker Pratt each scored six.

The Bulldogs boys also open the Shootout with Red Springs, which as of Wednesday night would be a matchup of winless teams, though Red Springs has two games remaining before next week.

Like Thompson, Gaskins also plans to spend the coming days reinforcing his defensive principles before the tournament begins.

“Just doing what we’re doing, trying to show them how to play man-to-man defense, how to play better,” Gaskins said. “So we’re just watering that little seed we’ve planted, and hopefully we’ll let it grow, that’s what we’re doing. Regardless of the score, we’re working on things.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.