PEMBROKE — Anna Grossheim added to her illustrious UNC Pembroke soccer career on Wednesday when she was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America squad, the organization announced.

The announcement marks the third consecutive year Grossheim has earned the prestigious award. It is the ninth time in her Braves career she has been selected to an organization’s All-America team, and the second this week. Grossheim was one of only three student-athletes across all three NCAA divisions who repeated as a first-team selection, and the only student-athlete to earn the honor the last three years.

The Garner native becomes the 22nd CSC (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-American selection for UNC Pembroke athletics, and the first in school history to earn the honor three times.

The Academic All-America program, selected by College Sports Communicators, is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. All nominees must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above and be a starter or important reserve. The laurel is widely considered to be the most prestigious academic honor that can be bestowed upon a collegiate student-athlete.

A sociology major who graduated last year with a 3.992 GPA, Grossheim turned in a 3.75 graduate GPA and is set to receive her Master’s degree from UNCP in public administration on Friday.

All told for the 2024 season, she has been named to the D2CCA All-Region and All-American teams, the CSC Academic All-District team, while also being named a first-team All-Conference Carolinas selection.

Grossheim was also named one of the nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, with the winner to be announced January 15 at the NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tenn. The award recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. Away from the soccer pitch, Grossheim works as an EMT and a volunteer firefighter, and after completing her Master’s degree in public administration she plans to become certified as a critical care flight paramedic.