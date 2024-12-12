LUMBERTON — Since becoming a professional baseball player, Darren Bowen has wanted to do something to give back to his hometown community in Robeson County.

During this Christmas season, he’s taking the chance to do just that.

Bowen is leading a free youth baseball camp, which will include instruction from other local players that have played or are currently playing at the collegiate level. The camp will be held Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 at The Athlete Factory, located at 109 East 24th Street in Lumberton.

The camp will be split into two sessions; ages 10-13 will receive instruction from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day, and ages 14-17 will go from 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The camp has already seen large enrollment, but limited space remains available.

“We’ve got a pretty good amount of kids involved in it now,” Bowen said. “We’ve got about 50 kids signed up, so we’re just about at the limit. This is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I got drafted, was to do a free camp just to help give back. The support that I’ve received from it was really good.”

Dexter Locklear, owner of The Athlete Factory, and Fairmont High School head baseball coach Kelly Chavis, who Bowen played for at St. Pauls, are helping organize the event.

“Dexter asked Kelly, do you know anybody wanting to do a camp, and he said ‘Darren’s been wanting to do something to help give back to the community and stuff,’” Bowen said. “He connected me and Dexter … and we just came up with some ideas and were able to get it going.”

In addition to Bowen, Chavis and Locklear, instructors include: Chase Jernigan, UNC Pembroke graduate assistant and former pitcher; Colby Thorndyke, Coastal Carolina and former Fairmont player; Ethan Chavis, North Carolina A&T director of pitching and former Purnell Swett assistant; Dakota McFadden, Savannah Bananas player; Troy McGirt, Elon and former Purnell Swett player; and A.J. Brooks, Fairmont assistant.

The camp will include drills, mechanics, fundamentals and mental preparation, and will also include information on college recruiting and what it takes to play beyond college.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for these kids, not only the young kids but the high school guys that are preparing themselves to be recruited for college,” Kelly Chavis said. “They’re going to get some information from these guys that will help them in their preparation, whether they’re freshmen or they’re 2025 kids. These guys just finished that process and I think they’re going to get a lot of nuggets from these guys. I’m just happy to be the connecting piece.”

Bowen, a right-handed pitcher, is currently in the Minnesota Twins organization, which acquired him from the Seattle Mariners in a January trade. He sent the 2024 season with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins’ high-A affiliate, going 2-10 with a 6.07 ERA in 18 appearances.

“It was definitely a building year,” Bowen said. “When you look at anything analytical-wise, all my stuff took a jump up; the numbers weren’t there, of course, but just working on a lot of different things. I’ve talked with the head people with the Twins too, and when you’re traded, you’re going through a lot of different things, the mental aspect of it, as well as learning what the new org likes, it can take a little while to adjust to it.

“I think that’s pretty much what it was for me this year was an adjusting year, but I’ve been having a really good offseason so I’m excited to get going into the 2025 season.”

Bowen starred locally at the high school level at both St. Pauls and Red Springs, then collegiately at UNC Pembroke. He was drafted by the Mariners in the 13th round in 2022, and was the team’s No. 21 prospect before being traded; he entered their 2024 season as the Twins’ 26th-ranked prospect.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.