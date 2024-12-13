FAYETTEVILLE — The Fairmont girls basketball team shined on defense Thursday as the Golden Tornadoes earned a 46-28 nonconference road win at E.E. Smith.

Fairmont (4-0) held E.E. Smith to three points in each of the final two quarters, turning a 22-19 halftime deficit into a 29-25 lead at the end of the third, then outscoring the Golden Bulls 17-3 in the final quarter to pull away.

E.E. Smith (5-2) led 13-8 after the first quarter.

Aaliyah Duran scored 16 points with four steals and four assists for Fairmont, Taniya Simms had 12 points with seven rebounds, Lyric McNair had eight points with three steals and 10 rebounds, Jaliyah Stephens scored five points, Miah Smith scored four points with five rebounds and five steals and Niah Smith had eight assists with three steals.

The Golden Tornadoes play Friday at Latta.