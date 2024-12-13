Lumberton’s Kaylee Lancaster, center, signed to play college beach volleyball at Sandhills Community College Friday. She is pictured with her family and Lumberton and Sandhills coaches.

LUMBERTON — In addition to playing varsity volleyball at Lumberton High School, for the last two years Kaylee Lancaster has played beach volleyball at the club level.

Now, it’s that variation of the sport that will take her to the next level.

Lancaster signed Friday to the beach volleyball team at Sandhills Community College, continuing a pipeline of Lumberton and Robeson County players to join the Flyers program.

“When I went there it just felt easy, it didn’t feel like I was pressured into doing anything, and they made me feel comfortable. It just felt like a good fit for me,” Lancaster said. “It’s always been a dream of mine, since I started playing, since I fell in love with the game when I first started. Having an opportunity is just a blessing.”

Lancaster, a defensive specialist for the Pirates, has been an All-County selection in each of the last two seasons. She had 42 aces and 177 digs, both team highs, in her senior season this fall.

“She’s been part of our two playoff berths that we’ve gotten,” Lumberton assistant coach Ivy Johnson said. “She’s been a very big part of those in the back row with our defense. She just brought that package for the game and that excitement for the game with her, and it’s trickled into a lot of these younger girls. … Just her doing all the work she does in the offseason, she kind of highlighted that that’s what it takes, so these younger girls are starting to do a little more travel (volleyball), they’re starting to play more year round.”

Former Pirates KeKe Lawrence and Aydan Bullard both played beach volleyball at Sandhills in recent years. Coach Alicia Riggan is excited to continue that trend of Pirates becoming Flyers.

“Kaylee’s a great leader,” said Riggan, who made the trip from Pinehurst for Friday’s signing. “She came to our camp this summer, did a great job coming to some of our games, but just kind of fits into kind of what, character-wise, teammate-wise, what we’re looking for as a Flyer. She’s going to be a great addition to our beach program, she’s got a little bit of beach experience, so it kind of puts her a little bit ahead of other players that might be transitioned to the new sport.”

Lancaster’s all-around strength is part of what made her a prospect more suited for the Flyers’ beach volleyball program compared to indoor volleyball.

“She plays both indoor and beach, so that was an attraction already that she had that experience,” Riggan said. “Sometimes with growing two programs, you’re kind of looking like who would be a better fit for what. And just kind of her vocalness and her quickness and her position-wise was just a big attraction to our beach (program) and growing that program.

“I think beach volleyball is very interesting, more than indoor,” Lancaster said. “It keeps you moving; there’s only two people on the court at one time. You’re always moving towards the ball, you’ve always got a job to do. It’s not just you rely on somebody else. You have to play every spot rather than just one spot on the court.”

Being close to home was also a plus for Lancaster.

“It’s definitely a plus, because I’m definitely a family girl,” Lancaster said. “It only being an hour away, it’s really good for me.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.