The Lumberton cheerleading team cheers on the Pirates during Friday’s game against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Lonnie Porter (2) passes the ball towards Chris Hammonds (20) as Cape Fear’s Phillip Lesane (13) and Bryan Charles (0) defend during Friday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The start to the season has been up and down for the Lumberton boys basketball team. But when the Pirates began United-8 Conference play on Friday against Cape Fear at Coach Danny Graham Court, the Pirates played quite possibly their best game so far.

Lumberton was dominant in all phases of the game, particularly through the first half, cruising to a 64-39 victory over the Colts.

“In the first 13 minutes, they only scored six points,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They were 0-for-12 from 3 in the first half. We made everything tough for them. … Our guys, it’s the first time they’ve actually had some fun and I saw some smiles on their faces, and we actually kind of were able to go and relax and feel freeish with the basketball at a high rate.”

Defensively, Lumberton (6-2, 1-0 United-8) held Cape Fear (2-4, 0-1 United-8) to five field goals in the first half, including a six-minute stretch without a Colts basket.

“We just wanted to pack the paint, we wanted to make sure we take away penetration, take away gaps,” Edwards said. “Make them play on the outside, which we did, and force long rebounds. Our guards had a lot of rebounds tonight, we were able to get out in transition and we were very efficient in transition tonight, so that was a positive too.”

“Just guarding our butt off,” Pirates senior wing Jaiden Shephard said. “Just playing hard every possession, diving for 50/50 (balls). Like coach said, if we guard, we can beat elite teams. That’s what we did tonight.”

Offensively, the Pirates were aggressive, efficient and took advantage of their opportunities. Through that six-minute drought by Cape Fear, Lumberton went on an 18-0 run, and before Phillip Lesane’s layup for the Colts with 2:35 left in the first half, Lumberton had a 35-6 advantage. Amare Jones hit two 3s for the Pirates in the span.

“We’ve been waiting on (Jones),” Edwards said. “All summer, all fall, he’s shot the ball very well, and he’s worked a lot on expanding his game on the perimeter, with his handles and with his jumper. … I was like, man, you’ve shot the ball well this offseason, relax and shoot the ball. And he did it tonight and we needed it from him.”

Nate Lawson scored eight first-quarter points as the Pirates went up 19-6 by the end of the opening stanza; this included a 4-point play when Lawson hit a corner 3 as he was fouled, then sank the free throw.

“That was a really good. That set us (with) energy,” Lawson said. “I’m an energy guy, I bring energy to the team, so we’ve just got to keep it every day. … That’s what I do, Amare gets me open, Jaiden gets me open, that’s how we play.”

“He’s become really smart off the ball, and his growth from last year to this year is phenomenal,” Edwards said. “His ability to put the ball on the floor now is really good.

Chris Hammonds and Jaiden Shephard also had eight first-half points apiece for the Pirates, and Lumberton led 37-11 at halftime.

“I feel like we played well, coming off not being able to score as well the past few games,” Jones said. “I felt like we came out and hit 3s, hit shots, so we played well.”

Amare Jones added eight third-quarter points, including two triples, as the Pirates extended their lead to 49-19 with a quarter remaining.

“I was feeling it,” Jones said. “My teammates got me open, my coach told me be ready to shoot and I was ready to shoot.”

After being held without a 3-pointer through the first three quarters, Cape Fear hit three in the early moments of the fourth; the Colts outscored the Pirates 20-15 in the period.

Jones finished with 20 points to lead Lumberton, Shephard had 12, Nate Lawson added 11 and Chris Hammonds scored nine.

Joshua Green led Cape Fear with a 12-point night, while Dylan Parker had eight points and Jackson Edwards scored six.

Lumberton earned its third straight win after starting the season 3-2. Now, the Pirates will head into the Robeson County Shootout as one of the pre-tournament favorites, with their tournament opener at home against Whiteville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“(Whiteville is) very similar to Cape Fear,” Edwards said. “They shoot a lot of 3s, but they’re very aggressive, they attack the rim and they play hard. … We definitely have to defend at a high level, just like we did tonight, and I think hopefully we can have a good week this week if we defend like we did tonight.”

Whitley, Brown lead Lady Pirates past Colts

It only took 14 seconds for Lumberton junior guard Charley Whitley to hit a 3-pointer in Friday’s game against Cape Fear. Then she hit another, and another, and by the time her fourth triple in the opening nine minutes dropped, the Pirates had built a double-digit lead.

Lumberton never looked back, routing back-to-back defending United-8 Conference champion Cape Fear 70-40 in the league opener for both clubs.

“We’re starting to come together,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’re starting to figure things out. … They played hard, and this is the best team basketball that we’ve played, not just this season but we can go back on it. They gave up a lot of one-extras to make the unselfish play, and I think that energy carried them through on their defense, it carried them through on the hustle.”

“I think it’s pride,” Whitley said. “I think a lot of teams have counted us out, and I think we’re the Pirates and we have Pirate pride.”

Lumberton (5-3, 1-0 United-8) led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, and after an Andrea Brown layup, Whitley’s fourth 3 made it 22-9 Pirates with 7:01 left in the half.

“I’ve really just been trying to relax during the game and just playing, letting my shot go,” Whitley said. “I trust the training that we’ve had and I’m confident in my shots.”

The Pirates only continued to stretch the lead from there, and when Gabby Locklear hit back-to-back corner 3s the advantage was 31-16 with 2:28 left in the half. Lumberton maintained that 15-point advantage at halftime, leading 36-21, with the final basket of the half coming on yet another Whitley 3, giving her 17 points in the first 16 minutes.

“Charley’s a hustle player, Charley moves well without the ball, she can find her spot well,” Johnson said. “When she’s on, she’s on. She had a really good night shooting; I think her team did a really good job of finding her when she was hot, knowing she was on, so they made it a point to get her the ball.”

Andrea Brown scored 11 third-quarter points for Lumberton, helping the Pirates extend the lead to 46-25 with 4:17 left in the period, and at the end of the third the Lumberton edge was 53-34.

“I think it was just picking my team up, knowing I had to be there every game, showing up for everybody,” Brown said.

A 10-0 Pirates run to start the fourth, with two Sanaa Lesane baskets included, sealed the outcome and made it 63-34 with 4:46 remaining.

“They went triangle-and-two and tried to take away Gabby and Charley, and Andrea stepped up. Sanaa stepped up,” Johnson said. “We had a bunch of people come in off the bench that were doing those little scrappy things for us in the game.”

Brown finished with 22 points for Lumberton, Whitley scored 20 and Locklear netted 11.

For the Pirates, opening conference play by the team that’s been atop the league for the last two years made the win all the more gratifying.

“They’re scrappy, and they lost a lot of seniors last year, but we’re just as young and we’re telling these girls that we’re coming for the wins,” Johnson said. “This is a great confidence booster to say this is what we can do, to ourselves.”

Lumberton opens the Robeson County Shootout by hosting Whiteville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Everybody’s got us on the bottom of the pedestal,” Brown said on the team’s Shootout mindset. “So it’s just like proving everybody wrong.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.