PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team scored the last seven points to emerge from a back-and-forth contest against Gray’s Creek and earn a 62-56 win in Friday’s United-8 Conference opener in Pembroke.

Collin Sampson gave Purnell Swett (2-4, 1-0 United-8) a 58-56 lead with three free throws, then the Rams got baskets from Sampson and Sean Locklear to continue the game-closing run.

Purnell Swett led 47-40 at the start of the fourth quarter before an 8-0 run by Gray’s Creek (3-4, 0-1 United-8) to take a 48-47 lead with 5:38 to go. The teams swapped the lead five times from there, with the Bears’ last lead coming at 56-55 with 1:50 remaining.

Purnell Swett hit 10 3-pointers in the victory, including five by Aiden Clewis.

The Rams were 1-for-15 from the field in the first quarter, and Gray’s Creek led 10-2 after the period. The Rams trailed 18-15 before a stretch of three straight triples by Clewis which gave them a 24-22 lead with 1:00 left in the first half. Purnell Swett led 26-25 at intermission.

The Bears held a 32-31 lead in the third before a 13-2 run by Purnell Swett to take a 44-34 lead with 1:36 left in the quarter. Sean Locklear hit back-to-back 3s in the run, then Collin Sampson hit a basket and two free throws and Clewis hit another 3.

Collin Sampson finished with 22 points and five rebounds for the Rams, Clewis scored 15 points, Locklear had 12 points and Jeremiah Barnes added nine. Charles Wilkes grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Quion Andrews scored 16 points with seven rebounds for Gray’s Creek. Zeek Reed had 14 points with 18 rebounds and Jayvien Richardson also had 14 points; Jalen Strickland pulled down nine rebounds.

Purnell Swett opens the Robeson County Shootout at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Pinecrest.

Lady Rams take narrow defeat

Gray’s Creek topped the Purnell Swett girls basketball team 47-44 after the teams battled closely for all 32 minutes Friday.

Gray’s Creek (4-3, 1-0 United-8) used a fourth-quarter run of 6-0 to take a 38-33 lead over Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-1 United-8). The Rams tied the game at 39-39 after back-to-back steals and baskets from Kamryn Locklear and Jayda Dial.

Chloe Hall hit a 3-pointer to give Gray’s Creek the lead and after a free throw the Bears led 43-39 with two minutes to go. Purnell Swett got back within a point by converting three free throws, but Gray’s Creek was 4-for-4 at the stripe over the final 45 seconds to seal the win.

Purnell Swett led 10-7 after the first quarter; Gray’s Creek took a 20-18 lead at halftime. The Rams regained the lead in the third quarter and took a 29-27 advantage into the fourth.

Dial led the Rams with 12 points, Locklear had 11, True Ellerbe scored six points and Chloe Chavis had five.

Gray’s Creek’s Layla Fox led all scorers with 18 points; Kaitlyn Hopkins netted 11 points and Chloe Hall had 10 for the Bears.

The Lady Rams also open Robeson County Shootout play Tuesday against Pinecrest, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Pembroke.