From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Dec. 19 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas scramble format with a cost of $40 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-shot victory over Rory McKeithan and Tommy Davis. Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear were the winners of the second flight with J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry coming in second. The third flight was won by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey with Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry coming in second place. Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers were the fourth-flight winners followed by Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis. D.J. Jones, James Humphrey, Joey Bruce and J.D. McGirt were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Marty Hunt with a 72, Bert Thomas 73, Mitch Grier 74, Mark Madden 77, Danny Glasscock 77, Pete Maynor 77 and Robert Lawson 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.