Annual holiday

tournament to

tip off Tuesday

St. Pauls’ Zhariana Shipman (3) dribbles past Fairmont’s Aniya Rogers (2) during the Robeson County Shootout championship game Dec. 23, 2023 in Pembroke. Fairmont defeated St. Pauls in last year’s championship game, and the teams return as the favorites for the 2024 event next week.

PEMBROKE — The early-season stretch of games for the team’s in the Robeson County Shootout have all led up to next week’s tournament, especially for the five county schools in the field whose players grew up watching the event and who each season set a goal of winning it.

One boys team and one girls team will accomplish that and lift the Shootout trophy next Saturday night at UNC Pembroke.

“At the end of the day, the teams that are in here, they all can get hot and have some good potential,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “It should be an interesting event, and obviously our goal is to win it.”

This year’s Shootout is the 38th edition overall and the 31st playing for the girls.

All first-round girls games will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at campus sites, with all boys first-round matchups to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Fairmont enters the 2024 tournament as the defending champion after winning its eighth boys Shootout title in 2023, beating Pinecrest 52-39 in the championship game.

The Golden Tornadoes (3-2 entering play Friday) will host Dillon (0-3) in the first round.

“Dillon’s always full of athletes,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “They press, from that perspective they’re going to play hard. We need to match their energy to start the game.”

A boys team has successfully defended just four times in the Shootout’s 38-year history, but three of those four times, it was Fairmont who accomplished the feat.

Dillon was 0-2 in last year’s event and has never reached the championship game in several tournament appearances.

On the same side of the bracket, Pinecrest (5-2) will visit Purnell Swett (1-4) in the first round.

“We’ve got our hands full, our work cut out against them,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We’ll get ready. I know they have a pretty good inside player and some good guards, they’re well-coached.”

Pinecrest finished second in its first boys Shootout appearance last year.

The Rams have often outperformed their level of play the rest of the season when they’ve played in the Shootout, including titles under Sampson in 2018 and 2021.

“They get up for it and the fans get up for it, and it’s a big thing,” Sampson said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing in the first round, it should be a packed house and a good environment.”

On the other side of the bracket sits the lone in-county matchup of the first round as St. Pauls (0-5) heads to Red Springs (0-6) to open the tournament.

Red Springs reached the championship in 2022 and St. Pauls did in 2021, but each lost those matchups. Red Springs seeks its first Shootout title since 2009, while St. Pauls’ boys have the longest drought of any in-county boys or girls program, having not won the title since 1994.

“Both of us are going to come out hungry, looking for a win, and also it gives us a chance to get a look at each other for conference play. We’re both young in a sense,” said Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr., the 2009 Shootout MVP. “We’re just looking to go out, compete and see if we can find some momentum, see if we can get something going.”

St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins returns to the Shootout after a decade away from coaching, doing so in his first season with the Bulldogs. Gaskins coached West Robeson to a runner-up finish in the first Robeson County Shootout in 1986, and won the title at Purnell Swett in 1990 and Lumberton in 2000 and 2002, making him the only coach to win the Shootout championship at more than one school.

As he looks to win it in a third program, his focus isn’t on Shootout nostalgia in his return, but improving his St. Pauls team.

“The only thoughts I’ve had is St. Pauls, work hard, get better, no excuses,” Gaskins said. “I don’t have many expectations, I just want our kids to learn. But I mean what I say, you better feast on us this year because you might starve next year. Just go in and play hard, play smart, that’s all we want to do.”

The other first-round matchup on that side of the bracket sees Lumberton (5-2) play at home against Whiteville (0-3).

Whiteville is missing some of its players as the Wolfpack football team remains in the state playoffs as of Friday. The Wolfpack finished sixth last year and won the Shootout in 2001 and 2004.

Lumberton will seek its third title under Edwards, having won the Shootout in 2019 and 2022, and ninth overall.

“(Whiteville) can shoot it, they shoot a lot of 3s, they shoot a high volume of 3s, so we’ve got to make sure we definitely contain every shot and make sure every shot is tough,” said Edwards, whose brother W.T. Edwards is the principal at Whiteville. “They’re very good athletes, they’re not very big but they’re very fast. They definitely have us athletically, but hopefully we can contain the bounce and make them play in the half-court.”

The St. Pauls-Red Springs and Lumberton-Whiteville winners will advance to one semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lumberton, while the Purnell Swett-Pinecrest and Fairmont-Dillon winners will meet at that hour at Purnell Swett. In the consolation round, the St. Pauls-Red Springs and Lumberton-Whiteville losers will meet at Red Springs and the Purnell Swett-Pinecrest and Fairmont-Dillon winners will play at Fairmont, both at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Consolation-round winners will play in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m. Friday, semifinal losers will play for third place at 8 p.m. Friday and semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday, all at UNC Pembroke.

Girls

Fairmont’s girls also enter the tournament as defending champions as the Lady Tornadoes and their male counterparts swept the titles last year.

“I wish being defending champions meant something, but it doesn’t mean nothing,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “You did what you were supposed to do last year, now try to go do it again this year. Ultimately, we’ve just got to build that chemistry.

Fairmont (4-0) faces Dillon (3-0) in the first round, a game with the potential to be the signature matchup of the first round.

“I have heard that those girls are extremely athletic,” Marcus Thompson said. “I like our odds, because I have faith in our team and I have faith that they’ll lock in.”

The adjacent first-round game on the bracket matches Pinecrest (3-5) against Purnell Swett (2-4) in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett won the Shootout title in 2021 and 2022 and finished sixth last year; Mike Smith took over the program before the season.

“(We want to) compete,” Smith said. “Go over what we work on in practice and play free. Have that mindset going into the games that we’re going to do what we work on in practice every day, and hopefully that’ll lead to a win.”

Pinecrest won the first girls Shootout in 1993 and finished second in 1995; the Lady Patriots did not join the boys in last year’s tournament and are returning this year for the first time in recent history.

While the Rams aren’t all that familiar with Pinecrest, having not played each other since 2021, Smith thinks that could be a good thing.

“Right now my main thing is telling our girls focus on us. I’m not really too worried about a scouting report, film. We’re focused on us right now, and I think that’ll play the biggest part in this tournament.”

On the other side of the bracket, St. Pauls (8-1) will face Red Springs (1-5) in the opening round.

The Bulldogs will begin their quest to reach a fifth-straight Shootout championship game, a feat only accomplished twice, by Lumberton from both 1999-2003 and 2014-18; current St. Pauls assistant coach London Thompson was a key part of that second Lumberton run. St. Pauls won the Shootout in 2019 and has finished second in the three tournaments since.

“I’ve kind of been the Buffalo Bills of the Shootout, but I love the Shootout,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “The goal is the same, get me to the championship game and I’ll have to do my job when we get there. It’s playoff-style basketball, so we use it as a stepping stone for the playoffs.”

Red Springs seeks its first Shootout title since 2002, when current head coach Tenisha McArthur was the MVP. The Red Devils have finished fourth each of the last two years.

“I always tell them it was a great experience playing in the Shootout when I was in school and getting that honor to be the MVP,” McArthur said. “We’ve had a little rough start this year, but we’re looking forward to playing the best we can. We know St. Pauls is going to come ready to play, so we’re looking forward to the work, playing against them.”

The Lumberton girls program has nine Shootout titles, the most of any program, boys or girls. The Pirates (4-3) haven’t won since 2017, though, and haven’t reached the final since 2018, something they’ll look to change starting in the opening round against Whiteville (0-5).

“We’ve got a perfect of the veterans and the brand new to the tournament,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “But we’re going to rely on our leadership, on our experience, to kind of push us through these three games in the tournament, and it’s going to be fun. We’re getting better every time we’re on the court, and after a week of practice this week and doing what we’ve got to do and getting for next week, I think we’ll really start showing who we are a little bit more.”

Whiteville has gone 0-2 in each of the last three tournaments. The Wolfpack won the title in both 2004 and 2005.

Winners of Tuesday’s St. Pauls-Red Springs and Lumberton-Whiteville games will meet in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lumberton, while the winners of Purnell Swett-Pinecrest and Fairmont-Dillon will play in the other semifinal at Purnell Swett at the same time. The St. Pauls-Red Springs and Lumberton-Whiteville losers will play a consolation-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Red Springs, while the Purnell Swett-Pinecrest and Fairmont-Dillon losers will meet at Fairmont.

Consolation-round winners will meet for fifth place at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the semifinal losers will play the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the semifinal winners will face off for the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, all at UNCP.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.