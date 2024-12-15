PEMBROKE — One of coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton’s goals for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team in each contest is to take more shots than the opposition.

As the Lady Braves built a big lead early in Saturday’s 68-53 rout of nonconference foe Elizabeth City State, they more than doubled the attempts of their Viking counterparts in the first quarter, and the attempts that ECSU did take weren’t falling.

“That’s one thing, we want to play fast, we want to get more shots,” Samuels-Eaton said. “We put up 66 (for the game) compared to their 50, that’s always plus. The more attempts you have, the more shots you’ve got to go in. So that’s one plus, and I think the last few games we’ve been trying to have more attempts.”

UNCP (9-2) took 17 attempts to ECSU’s eight in the opening quarter, forcing eight Vikings turnovers and grabbing four offensive rebounds to contribute to those figures. The Braves made eight of those attempts, while the Vikings made just one, and UNCP lead 19-4 at the end of the opening period.

The Braves opened with a 12-0 run, with Kelci Adams and Stella Mollica hitting 3s to open the scoring before a pair of Anastasia Sinclair layups and a Hannah Russell basket. Elizabeth City State (3-6) didn’t score until Londen Coleman hit a jumper at the 2:40 mark of the first quarter.

“We wanted to start off great as a team,” Samuels-Eaton said. “We always talk about the first four minutes, first three minutes. I just thought we were really, really focused at the beginning. And once again, we get lax in the second half, and they end up outscoring us in the third and fourth quarter, but I think that first quarter really helped us and we were able to play comfortably throughout the game.”

“(It’s) just knowing our assignments,” Sinclair said. “We go over the scout religiously before the game, so knowing who we’re playing and how to play them really gets those stops, especially at the beginning of the game.”

Sinclair and Adams each scored six points in the opening quarter, and the pair would continue to lead the way throughout the game with 12 points apiece. Sinclair had five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Adams, whose points all came from four made 3s, had three assists.

“I think (me hitting shots) opens everyone up, and we get our posts moving, it just opens the court up for everybody,” Adams said. “I’m blessed that I have guards like Anastasia and Stella driving in, dishing out, and just playing team ball.”

“(I’m) just making sure that I keep putting in the work outside of practice,” Sinclair said. “Staying consistent with that, I think that’s helping me be more comfortable come game-time situations, because then it just becomes second nature.”

Zaria Clark also scored a season-high 12 points for UNCP with seven rebounds and four steals.

“Zaria’s just been playing complete basketball,” Samuels-Eaton said. “She’s playing both ends of the floor, she’s rebounding, she’s passing the ball, she’s scoring. That’s one thing that we’ve talked about that she wanted to do this year, and I thought she had a great game today for us.”

Mollica had 10 points, five assists and three steals for the Braves; Russell had eight points with six rebounds and five assists.

Mollica hit a 3 and Tiana Spann a layup to start the second-quarter scoring for UNCP and extend the lead to 24-4. ECSU created more opportunities for itself and made five second-quarter field goals, but UNCP also continued to convert its chances, shooting 7-for-15 in the period to maintain no less than a 17-point lead. A Zaria Clark jumper with 32 seconds left in the half gave UNCP its largest lead at 36-14, and the Braves led 36-16 at the break.

ECSU outscored the Braves 13-7 over the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to pull within 14 at 43-29, but 3s by Malea Garrison and Adams sent the UNCP lead back out to 20 at 51-31 at the 3:50 mark. Garrison scored six points in the period and the Braves took a 56-37 lead to the fourth.

The Vikings made a 9-0 run as UNCP went 4 1/2 minutes without scoring in the middle stages of the fourth quarter, with ECSU cutting the lead to 58-46 after a Tiara Amos basket-and-1 with 4:05 to go. But Stella Mollica ended the Braves’ drought, then Zaria Clark and Hannah Russell each made two baskets in the final three minutes to help the Braves seal the win.

“We got a little flustered when they pressed a little bit more, and we just turned it over a little bit too much than we wanted to, but we settled down the last five minutes and were able to get the win,” Samuels-Eaton said.

UNCP had 21 assists on 28 made field goals in the game.

“We talk about all the time, let’s share the ball,” Samuels-Eaton said. “We have a lot of scorers, we have 10 people on our roster right now that can shoot and can score, and we give them confidence to do that. Everybody has the green light. … We have four or five starters scoring in double figures, and then we have people off the bench scoring six to eight points for us, so I think that’s important for a complete team. It’s hard to scout and any given day it can be somebody different, and I think that’s a good thing for us.”

The Lady Braves host Shorter for a noon matinee on Tuesday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.