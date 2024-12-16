INDIANAPOLIS – Tenth-ranked 141-pounder Avery Buonocore picked up one consolation bracket win before bowing out in Day 2 action Sunday at the 45th Midwest Classic.

Buonocore led the Braves with three wins on the weekend, while 149-pounder Tyler Nelson added two bonus-point wins, to join Oggie Atwood who also had two wins at the event. Joey Bruscino (125 pounds), Cody Williams (133), and Will Lowery (165) each recorded one win.

The Black & Gold tallied 20 team points and finished tied for 32nd at the prestigious event.

The Braves wrapped up its 2024 portion of the season and will be back in action after the new year as they host Limestone on January 2 for a Conference Carolinas dual match. Wrestling action is set to begin at 7 p.m.