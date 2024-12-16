FAYETTEVILLE — Behind a pair of top finishes from Ben Ervin, the Lumberton boys swimming team earned its highest meet finish in recent history as the Pirates took second place in a United-8 Conference meet last Wednesday at Fayetteville State.

The Pirates hadn’t finished higher than third place in any meet since at least 2017, coach Will Britt said. They also finished ahead of Cape Fear for the first time since the United-8 was formed prior to the 2021-22 school year.

Jack Britt won the meet with 407.5 points and Lumberton scored 328.5 points. Cape Fear was third at 297 and Purnell Swett finished fourth with 42.

In the girls team competition, Jack Britt narrowly beat Cape Fear for first place, with 367 points to the Colts’ 362. Lumberton finished third with 176 points and Purnell Swett was fifth with 29.

Ervin finished first in one event and tied for first in another to lead the Pirates’ boys contingent. Ervin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 12.18 seconds, over nine seceonds ahead of Jack Britt’s Daniel Chu. Lumberton’s Nate King was fifth in the event in 1:37.02 and Purnell Swett’s Bryne Drake Brooks was seventh in 2:00.31.

Ervin also tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle as he and Jack Brit’s Brogan Shannon each swam the exact same time of 25.73. Lumberton’s Carson Stephenson finished third in 26.81, with four Lumberton swimmers taking 11th through 14th place: Iker Flores in 38.65, Juan Pardo in 38.92, Jorge Mejia in 39.87 and Clay Parker in 48.59.

Two Lumberton relay teams helped the team’s overall standings cause with second-place finishes. The 200-yard medley relay team of Isaac Pait, Ervin, Stephenson and Logan Beruman finished in 2:01.94, with Jack Britt winning the event at 1:51.00.

Pait, Beruman, Ian Hall and Stephenson also teamed up for second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 4:37.72 with Jack Britt winning in 4:07.18.

Ethan Scott was Purnell Swett’s highest finisher of the meet, taking third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:43.90. Nate King was fourth for Lumberton in 2:47.63 and Hall fifth in 3:03.43.

Pait finished third for the Pirates in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:20.89 with Hall fourth in 1:30.87.

Lumberton’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Beruman, Deacon McLean, King and Ervin placed third in 1:55.84, with the Pirates’ B-team of Mitchell Rose, Kevin Tapia, Mejia and Josiah Schultz finishing fifth in 2:36.06.

Other boys results included:

— Pait finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:31.52 for the Pirates, with the Rams’ Scott fifth in 7:55.19 and Lumberton’s Alex Emanuel sixth in 8:35.34.

— Lumberton’s McLean finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:12.25, with Rose sixth at 1:35.07.

— Stephenson took fourth for the Pirates in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:24.71.

— McLean was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley in 3:20.17 and Beruman sixth in 3:30.62, both for Lumberton.

Girls

Lumberton’s Alannah Revels was the top local girls performer in the meet, posting a third- and a fourth-place finish.

Revels was third in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.09, with Jack Britt’s Kaila Pugh winning in 30.03. That race had seven other local swimmers, including: Lumberton’s Leslie Flores, seventh in 34.36; Purnell Swett’s Sholana Maynor, 12th in 38.30; Lumberton’s Maggie Brixey, 13th in 38.95; Lumberton’s Jaelyn Hammond, 14th in 39.38; Lumberton’s Tori Sanchez, 15th in 39.62; Purnell Swett’s Torrien Jones, 18th in 43.08; and Lumberton’s Isabella Hammonds, 20th in 49.23.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Revels finished fourth in 1:39.32.

Three Lumberton relay teams competed in the event, earning two thirds and a fourth.

The Pirates’ 200-yard medley relay of Brixey, Hammond, Flores and Revels finished third in 2:59.01 and Lumberton’s 200-yard freestyle relay with the same four swimmers was also third in 2:22.10. A Lumberton B relay team of Jayln Hunt-Williamson, Isabella Hammonds, Sanchez and Macy Jones was sixth in 2:48.95.

Brixey, Flores, Hunt-Williamson and Macy Jones teamed up to take fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 6:15.81.

Lumberton’s Macy Jones finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 4:20.57.

Purnell Swett’s Maynor was seventh in 1:31.72 to lead the local finishers in the 100-yard freestyle, with Hunt-Williamson eighth in 1:33.92 and Macy Jones ninth in 1:36.51, both for the Pirates.

The next United-8 Conference swim meet will be held on Jan. 15 at Fayetteville State.