LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys wrestling team won five matches at Saturday’s Border War Duals as the hosts emerged as champions from the event, beating Pine Forest in the championship match.

The Pirates beat South Florence 76-6, South Brunswick 71-11, New Hanover 60-15 and Fairmont 75-6 in pool play before winning 55-21 over Pine Forest, which had emerged from the other pool to reach the championship match.

Against Pine Forest, Lumberton got pins from Treynce Campbell-Bethea (132 pounds), Aaron Ellison (144) and Avery McNeil (215), technical-fall wins from Alexander Moody (120), Damicquen Powell (138) and Kene Black (175) and forfeit wins for Travelian Hall (113), Christopher Fullmore (165) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285). The Pirates also got a 21-11 major decision win from Dexter Stephens (190). Lumberton forfeited at 106, while Bryan Jones (126) and Anderson Brayboy (157) were both pinned and Ladarius Page (150) lost by 8-4 decision.

Overall, three Pirates went 5-0 on the day: Hall, who had two pins and three wins by forfeit; Moody, who had two pins, two technical falls and one forfeit; and Powell, who had three pins and one technical fall. Four more wrestlers were 4-0: Aaron Ellison, who had three pins and one technical fall; Stephens, who had three pins and one major decision; McNeil, who had four pins; and Terry-Winston, who had three pins and one forfeit.

Page and Brayboy each went 4-1 and Jones, Campbell-Bethea and Black were 3-1 for the Pirates.

The Pirates were especially dominant against South Brunswick, with 11 pins, and South Florence, with nine.

In the in-county dual with Fairmont, Lumberton won by forfeit at nine of the 14 weights. Lumberton’s David Williamson won by 9-6 decision over Fairmont’s Sakota Oxendine at 126, and four more Pirates got pins over their Golden Tornadoes opponent: Powell defeated Marquarius White at 138, Ahdaren Toney beat Skyler Goins at 144, Desarion Faulkner topped Jayden Hunt at 165 and Taylor Martin beat Zachariah Cummings at 285. Fairmont’s lone win in the dual came from Logan Locklear, who pinned Lumberton’s Mason Greene at 190.

Fairmont also lost 56-18 to New Hanover and 57-13 to South Florence. In the New Hanover Dual, Fairmont’s Oxendine and White won by forfeit and Zechariah Cummings (285) won by disqualification.

Against South Florence, Oxendine won by pin, Hunt won by 8-7 decision and Locklear won by 9-1 major decision.