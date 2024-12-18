PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot a season-best 50% from the field and held the lead for 76.8% of the contest on the way to a 70-66 victory against Shorter on Tuesday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (10-2, 4-1 CC) have now won their last five games and improve to 5-0 when playing in Pembroke this season. The setback for the Hawks (6-2, 2-1 CC) snapped a five-game winning streak and marked their first conference loss and road loss of the season.

Shorter took what would be its largest lead of the afternoon, 5-0, after a 3-pointer from Tori Smiley just a minute into the contest. UNC Pembroke answered with a 5-0 run to knot to score at five after an old-fashioned 3-point play from Hannah Russell, and would eventually lead 16-11 after a three in the corner from Kelci Adams at the four-minute mark. The Hawks closed out the period on a 12-2 run to lead 21-18 after the opening quarter.

Stella Mollica canned a 3 to tie the score at 21 to start the second quarter, but Shorter’s Tiara Lewis gave the Hawks a 23-21 advantage with a layup with 8:13 on the clock. The Braves put together a 6-0 scoring surge capped off with a jumper from Maya Hood to lead 27-24 with 6 1/2 minutes left to play in the half. The Hawks worked their deficit back to 27-26, but the Braves finished off the quarter on a 13-4 run to lead 40-30 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Adams gave UNC Pembroke its largest lead of the contest, 43-30, with a triple to start the half, but Shorter scored the next six points to work its deficit back to 43-37 at the 6:11 mark. Russell’s layup sparked a 5-0 run to give UNCP a 52-40 advantage, before Shorter answered with the next five points to work its deficit back to 52-45 with 46 seconds on the clock. Anastasia Sinclair’s old-fashioned 3-point play ended the half to give the hosts a 55-45 advantage heading into the final period.

A jumper in the paint from Mollica cushioned the UNCP lead, 57-45, to start the fourth quarter, but the Hawks went on a 12-4 surge to work their deficit back to 61-57 with five minutes remaining in regulation. Adams knocked down a 3 to push the Braves’ lead out to 64-57, but Shorter would eventually make it a one possession game, 66-64, after a made free throw from Smiley with 47 seconds on the clock. Russell’s layup and a pair of free throws from Mollica secured the outcome as time expired.

Sinclair finished with 15 points on a 7-for-11 shooting performance. The sophomore pulled down three rebounds and had four assists in 38 minutes of work.

Adams also added 15 points highlighted be four 3-pointers. Adams grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals.

Russell finished with 11 points on a 4-for-5 clip from the field, while also registered a team-best seven rebounds. The senior also added a trio of blocks.

Mollica nearly registered a double-double with nine points and nine assists in 38 minutes of action.

The win marks the first time since the 1991-92 season the that the Black & Gold have won their 10th game on Dec. 17 or sooner. The Braves have also not won 10 out of their first 12 games since the 1988-89 season.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Davidson in an exhibition contest. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. inside John M. Belk Arena.

