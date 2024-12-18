PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 71.4% from the floor in the second half and scored 33 points from turnovers to help fuel a 91-57 victory against Shorter on Tuesday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (7-4, 5-0 CC) have now won their last six games and improve to 3-1 when playing at home this season. The setback for the Hawks (2-6, 0-3 CC) marks the fourth-straight loss and fall to 0-4 when playing on the road.

Shorter took what would be its largest lead of the contest, 3-2, on a 3-pointer from Donovan Shangase, but UNC Pembroke went on a 17-2 run capped off with a dunk from Elijah Cobb to give the Braves a 19-5 lead with 10:25 on the clock. The Hawks worked their deficit back to 24-15 with a three from Carter Selman at the 8:25 mark, but a triple from Bradlee Haskell pushed the hosts lead out to 30-18 with just under five minutes remaining in the period. Shorter used a 10-2 surge to cut their deficit back to 32-28, but UNCP outscore the Hawks 5-2 to end the half and hold a 37-31 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

UNC Pembroke started the second half on a 16-4 run. Capped off with a fast break layup from Joe’l Pettiford to give the Braves a 53-35 advantage just five minutes into the period. The Hawks trailed 55-41 after a 3 from Shangase, but a 6-0 run pushed the Braves lead out to 61-41 after a dunk from Pettiford with 11:33 remaining in regulation. UNC Pembroke shot 71.4% from the floor during the half and limiting Shorter to 32% shooting as the hosts took their largest lead of the afternoon, 91-57, after a jumper from Ant Abraham.

Dallas Gardner finished with a team-high 22 points on a 7-for-11 performance from the field. The sophomore pulled down six rebounds and had a trio of steals in 27 minutes of action.

Haskell finished with 16 points highlighted by a 4-for-7 clip from the perimeter. The senior added a trio of assists, two steals and one rebound as well.

Pettiford went 6-for-7 from the floor and added 13 points. Pettiford finished with five boards as well.

UNC Pembroke shot 55.9% from the floor during Tuesday’s victory.

The Braves held the lead for 95% (37:59) of Tuesday’s contest.

UNCP held a 46-16 advantage with points in the paint.

It is the sixth straight game where the Braves have scored at least 80 points in a game.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Greensboro to town for an exhibition contest. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.