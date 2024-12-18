PEMBROKE — The offensive flow for the Pinecrest girls basketball team that was there for the first half of its opening-round contest in the Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett went through a vanishing act of sorts after halftime Tuesday.

The Patriots’ leading scoring went out for an extended time early in the third quarter, and the Rams took the opportunity to jump on the lead, but were unable to draw near the visitors in a 54-47 Pinecrest win.

“They went in a box-and-one on us and definitely upped the intensity on defense. We couldn’t hit shots. That was the big thing, and we kind of got complacent on offense,” Pinecrest sophomore guard Kennedy Moore said. “We need an intense practice tomorrow to not be so submissive on offense.”

Pinecrest (5-5) advances to face Fairmont in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Purnell Swett. Purnell Swett takes on Dillon in the consolation round at Fairmont at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We abandoned some of our principals, especially on the offensive end, which they took advantage of,” Pinecrest coach Aysha Pride said. “We’re going to face a good team in Fairmont, and it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Moore was a force to be reckoned with in the opening half with 15 points. Then Pinecrest went on a scoring drought to open the second half, going nearly five minutes to start the half without a point. That, coupled with a foul call on Moore and a frustrating response, dished the guard a technical foul. She sat on the bench for much of the third period.

The Rams wasted no time to draw close, cutting the Patriot lead to 33-22 with a Terra Bullard 3-pointer with 2:56 left in the third. It was the first of two surges from Purnell Swett.

“Right now, I’m teaching them poise and composure. When the game gets chaotic with adversity, and it gets fast and slow, those are different dynamics of the game where they have to think about the game rather than just play,” Purnell Swett coach Mike Smith said. “You get tired and mental mistakes come in. Once we get them under control and able to keep their composure, we can get better in crunch times against better teams.”

Pinecrest pushed its lead out to 44-27 after three quarters, before a 14-4 Purnell Swett run, including eight points from Adisyn Bland made it 48-41 inside of three minutes to go. Moore scored her final three points coming in the final two minutes to close out the win.

The sophomore guard had 19 points to be the only scorer in double figures for the Patriots. Aniyah McGregor and Emeli Michael had eight points each, and Catalina Kimsey scored six points. All three accounted for scoring when buckets were hard to come by in the third and fourth quarters.

“(Kimsey) gave us a little bit of that edge we needed rebounding and scoring around the bucket, so I give that second half to her. We’re going to need more of that,” Pride said. “It just boiled down to the decision making. We had to remind the girls that when you are in this tournament environment, especially on someone’s home court that you are going to get their best.”

Purnell Swett (2-6) hung 20 points in the fourth quarter. Kam Locklear had 11 points, Bland scored 10 points and Jayda Dial had eight points.

“I’ve been teaching her that with her size, to be present, and it’s close to Christmas,” Smith said of Bland. “She’s learning, and she had a good game, and she feels good.”

Third quarter distances Patriots over Rams

Pinecrest boys basketball coach Ronshau Cole’s halftime speech in the locker room at Purnell Swett during the first round of the Robeson County Shootout was part game planning, and part prognosticating about how the final 16 minutes would unfold.

“We talked to them at halftime that we needed to do more defensively. I told them that the third quarter was going to dictate who was going to win this game,” Cole said.

Behind a 20-point third quarter from the visiting Patriots, Cole’s foresight went in his team’s favor, a 66-50 win over Purnell Swett Tuesday.

The win sets up a rematch of last year’s Shootout final when the Patriots take on Fairmont at Purnell Swett in the semifinals Thursday. The Rams go to the consolation round to play Dillon at Red Springs Wednesday..

Pinecrest (5-3) has become accustomed to high-flying finishes and strong inside scoring from senior Elijah Melton, and the slashing offensive game of senior guard Zymire Spencer, but something was missing. An outside shooter to spread defenses was the needed piece, and from the start, senior guard Blake Hillyard provided just the threat to keep the Rams at bay.

“It was nice to be able to shoot the ball and not think about it. The confidence is slowly coming after every game,” Hillyard said. “Me scoring helps all the other players. When they’re focused on me, that gives other players opportunities to score.

“It’s a good feeling when the first shot goes in.”

Confidence came on the first shot Hillyard put up, and his 15 points rounded out the scoring of Melton with 16 and Spencer with 12.

“He brought some energy. Blake understands what we need from him, and he came to play tonight. He hit some big shots, but we need Blake to continue to play his game,” Cole said.

“It gets you ready, and it gives you that playoff mentality,” Cole said. “I love tournaments and it shows you what you can get out of your players.”

Five of Hillyard’s points, including his third and final made 3-pointer, came in the third quarter, where a 27-21 lead ballooned to 49-35.

Purnell Swett’s (2-5) guard play was unable to keep up when the towering Melton accounted for six straight points in the third.

“At halftime, I was preaching to the guys that we had to get four guys boxing out and one guy getting back. We can’t have one or two of our guys boxing. I know we’re small, but you’ve got to sacrifice your body to get a body on somebody for a rebound,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said.

Collin Sampson led the Rams with 16 points, and Aiden Clewis had 11 points.

“They really rebounded well and we’re already outmatched inside. Our recipe is we can make threes and get stops, but we did cut it to nine with about three minutes left,” Jeremy Sampson said. “We got a tough first-round opponent today, and I told the guys it was going to be tough. Now we’re going to have to show up tomorrow and play to see if we can play at UNCP Friday.”