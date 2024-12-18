LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls basketball team used a fast start and rolled from there en route to a 72-29 victory over the Whiteville Wolfpack in the opening round of the 38th annual Robeson County Shootout at home Tuesday night.

“We played hard. I think we definitely had a bit of a roller coaster in the game, but the girls kept playing hard and you can see them game by game starting to play together and trust each other a little bit more,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “Anytime that you can get the younger girls in at the end of the game, that’s always good growth and development for the girls and the program in general. So, we were excited about that.”

The Pirates (6-3) advance to Thursday’s semifinals at home against St.Pauls at 6 p.m. As for Whiteville (0-6) they will move to the consolation bracket and will face Red Springs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Red Springs High School.

“I think we can match up well (with St. Pauls),” Johnson said. “We’re gonna go into practice tomorrow do what we got to do and go out there and battle. We’re gonna have to rebound take care of the ball, do all the little things that we work on.”

The Pirates came out of the gate swinging from the tip and a 10-0 scoring run from Lumberton helped push their lead out to 16-4 over the Wolfpack as Whiteville was just held to a single basket in the closing five minutes of the first quarter; Lumberton led 21-6 after the period.

The Pirates offense kept the momentum rolling early on and through the second quarter as they added to their lead with a series of scoring runs and continued to put pressure on the Wolfpack offense taking a 35-16 lead into the locker room.

Lumberton came out in the second half, adding on their big lead and closed out the third quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 53-25 into the fourth quarter. From there the Pirates outscored Wolfpack 19-3 in the fourth and cruised to the win.

“They just came out and they’re ready to play,” Johnson said. “They’re coming out with a new focus to start the game. We’re finding what gets us going and they’re looking to compete, they’re doing their thing.”

Gabby Locklear led the way for the Pirates, finishing with 23 points and four assists. Andrea Brown followed with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Charley Whitley finished the night with 12 points and eight assists.

“(It’s) just having a lot of confidence and my teammates believing in me and making that extra pass. Because they knew I was hot,” Locklear said. “Our energy came from how hard we wanted to win and the heart that we all have and the confidence we have in each other and believe in each other. It builds up the energy we needed to beat them.”

The Wolfpack were led in scoring by Elayzia Dawson with 16 points.

Lumberton boys advance to semifinals

The Lumberton boys basketball team shook off a slow start, taking the lead late in the first quarter over Whiteville and never trailing the rest of the way, coming away with a 61-29 win.

Lumberton will face St. Pauls in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wolfpack will take on Red Springs at 7:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket Wednesday at Red Springs.

“Coach Gaskins and St. Pauls are going to defend and play hard, they’re gonna play disciplined,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “You know, that’s just how his teams play and how his teams operate. So, I am looking forward for him coming back to Lumberton. It’s gonna be an exciting time. Looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to being on the sidelines with him.”

The Wolfpack (0-4) jumped out to a 9-2 lead early over the Pirates (7-2) before Lumberton gained momentum and flipped the game in their favor, taking the 12-11 lead with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter and holding a 14-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

“It was kind of a sloppy offensive game for us,” Edwards said. “We weren’t very efficient on the offensive end, but we made everything tough on ‘em on defense, that’s our main focus. There was a lot of long rebounds from all the shots they were taking, and we were able to get out in transition and make a couple buckets.”

The Pirates continued their momentum to start out the second quarter and pushed their lead out to 26-18 as the quarter went on before going quiet on offense as the first half came to an end with a 31-18 lead after a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Amare Jones to close the half.

Building off the energy from the first half, the Pirates started the second half with a shutdown defense performance to go along with a 7-1 scoring run to pad their lead 42-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Both offenses went quiet once again to start the fourth quarter until Lumberton got things rolling again and closed out the game with a series of explosive runs.

“(Whiteville) came out the game hot, hit two shots, went right at us, attacked us hard, the ball bounced our way a couple times. They got a quick lead and our guys responded really well,” Edwards said.

Jaiden Shephard led the way for the Pirates with 28 points, 22 rebounds, seven steals, three blocks and three assists. Jones followed with 12 points and Nate Lawson finished the night with nine points.

“We were just playing defense. That’s our main goal. Play defense. Worked hard on offense and it all came together,” Shephard said. “We take every team scout heavy, make sure we do a good job, go hard in practice and make sure we prepare.”