St. Pauls’ Ashley Morris (12) goes up for a shot as Red Springs’ Nahayla Thompson (15) and Monica Washington (45) defend during Tuesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game at Red Springs.

St. Pauls’ Theophilus Setzer, left, looks to pass as Red Springs’ Khalif Brown (4) defends during Tuesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — After an ugly first half for both sides indicative of a game between two squads that entered the night without a win, the St. Pauls boys basketball team’s offense came to life in the third quarter. Then its defense sealed the win.

After scoring 26 points in the third quarter, the Bulldogs held the Red Devils without a point for the final 6:45 to earn a 51-33 victory in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout Tuesday at Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium.

“I feel good for the kids, but I’m proud of — these kids need this win, show them the correct way of playing and make them accountable,” St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins said. “I thought our kids played hard — we didn’t play too smart, but I thought they played hard.”

“The momentum changed in the game,” St. Pauls guard Tykeem Oxendine said. “The guys are starting to buy into the system, and we’re starting to come together as a team. We were just ready for the Shootout.”

St. Pauls (1-5) will travel to Lumberton to face the Pirates in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Red Springs (0-9) will host Whiteville in consolation-round play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Pauls led 18-13 at halftime before it outscored Red Springs 26-11 over the first seven minutes of the third quarter to take a 44-24 lead. St. Pauls hit four 3s in the span, including two by Oxendine, and got two baskets including a triple from Jakhi Purcell in the stretch.

“My teammates were just talking, playing big on defense, running the court like Coach Gaskins is telling us to do,” Oxendine said. “We’re stretching the defense and getting wide open shots.”

“I thought Theo (Setzer) did a great job playing point forward for us,” Gaskins said. “He did a great job leading our press, and then leading us three-man wide. Then when we did that, we were able to kick out and hit some 3s.”

Red Springs went on a 9-0 run, with seven of the points coming from Khalif Brown, to close to 44-33 with 6:45 left in the game.

But the Red Devils wouldn’t score again, with St. Pauls outscoring them 7-0 over the stretch.

“Our guys’ heads weren’t there tonight,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it was the atmosphere, the rivalry. Even though we haven’t been finishing with wins, we haven’t looked like this all season. This is the worst we’ve looked all season.”

Purcell and Oxendine each scored nine points to lead St. Pauls, Antonio Arnold had eight and Setzer added seven.

Khalif Brown scored 15 points for Red Springs, but no other Red Devils player had more than four points.

“We have to find a second consistent scorer,” Patterson said. “Khalif brings it to us every game, we’ve just got to find a second scorer and some help for him, to relieve him, because everybody knows he’s one of the main options.”

St. Pauls took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter behind five points in the period from Antonio Arnold, finishing the quarter on a 9-1 run. Red Springs used the play of its post men to pull to within five by halftime, with Kamerion McBryde and Tamarious Brown each scoring multiple times to make it an 18-13 game at halftime.

St. Pauls snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season, and won its sixth straight Shootout first-round contest. Tuesday’s game marked the fifth straight Shootout in which the teams have met, with St. Pauls winning four of the five games.

Red Springs has lost 13 straight games, including all nine this season and its last four last season.

St. Pauls pull away with strong perimeter shooting

When several players have the capability to score from the perimeter, it makes the game all them more easier.

The St. Pauls girls basketball team got nine 3-pointers from five different players Tuesday night as the Bulldogs routed Red Springs 56-22 in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.

“We’re trying to make sure we get everybody involved,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re trying to not settle for the first shot, so giving up a good shot for a better shot is what we’re trying to do. So everybody’s got to be ready to shoot.”

St. Pauls will play Lumberton in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lumberton. Red Springs will host Whiteville in the consolation round at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Pauls (9-1) led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter, but started slow on the offensive end. That changed over the second stanza, with the Bulldogs hitting five triples in the period. Alyssa Monroe hit her second of the game after hitting one in a seven-point first quarter; Zhari Shipman hit two and Zykendria Cox and Z’myrah Alford each hit one. The result was a 32-6 Bulldogs lead at halftime.

“In practice, we take a lot of shots, so once we get in rhythm, we’re in rhythm and we’re going to keep hitting,” Shipman said.

Red Springs (1-8), meanwhile, was held to three first-half field goals, all by Monica Washington, against the St. Pauls defense.

“We’ve really been focusing every day in practice about defense,” Thompson said. “Defense is going to get us there; I feel like we can score when we need to, it’s just stopping other teams from scoring and getting sloppy.”

St. Pauls outscored Red Springs 9-6 in the third quarter to take a 41-15 lead to the fourth; the Bulldogs hit three more 3s in the final period, with one each from Shipman, Cox and Ashley Morris, as they continued to stretch the lead.

Shipman led St. Pauls with 19 points, including three of the 3s, and had five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Monroe scored 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Cox and Morris each finished with six points and Jada McKinnon had four points with six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Washington finished with 11 points and Hunt had eight for Red Springs.

“Shutting (Washington) down was one of our biggest ones, guarding heavy is one of our things,” Shipman said. “Once we shut them down, there’s nothing they can do after that.”

St. Pauls won its 17th straight game head-to-head against the Red Devils. The Bulldogs also won their sixth straight first-round Shootout game.

The Bulldogs will face Lumberton in the Shootout semifinals for the third time in the last four tournaments.

“It should be a good one,” Thompson said. “I’ve got full confidence in my girls, but Ivy’s doing an amazing job with those girls right now. But I think if we play our game, we should be alright, but it should be a good one, they play hard.”

