5 years later, Bulldogs-Rams Shootout thriller still resounds

St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson hugs teammate T.J. Eichelberger late in the Robeson County Shootout championship game as Mackenzie Ransom and assistant coach Jaymar Thompson look on on Dec. 21, 2019.

PEMBROKE — The game was over 1,800 days ago. The girls who played it are now women. The men who coached it have new gigs in the Piedmont.

But, while this week marks five years since the St. Pauls and Purnell Swett girls basketball teams met in a Robeson County Shootout championship thriller, those involved remember that night, Dec. 21, 2019, in vivid detail.

The most memorable moment came at the end of the contest, as St. Pauls guard T.J. Eichelberger hit an 8-foot floater off the glass as time expired, giving the Bulldogs a 59-57 win. That shot, though, came at the end of a frantic 32 minutes, with Purnell Swett building a lead, St. Pauls having to come back multiple times, key players for both sides fouling out and the Rams tying the game on Emily Oxendine’s clutch 3 in the final seconds.

It was truly a game that had a little bit of everything.

And that included a terrific environment — which outside of Eichelberger’s game-winner may be the one recollection that everyone interviewed for this story all shared five years later.

“I remember the atmosphere more than anything,” said Mike Moses, who was in his third season coaching at St. Pauls. “The atmosphere was electric the whole entire game, and it went really fast in my mind. Another classic moment in the Shootout.”

“That was a really good game,” said Natalie Evington, a freshman guard for Purnell Swett in 2019. “That was probably the craziest game I’ve ever played in, the most packed. I just enjoyed every second of it. I just hate that we couldn’t pull it out at the end that time.”

The game was played at Purnell Swett, with UNC Pembroke unavailable for the Shootout that particular year; while it meant St. Pauls was playing a true road game, it ultimately meant the atmosphere was all the more raucous.

The leadup

The Shootout championship was a flashpoint moment in a season in which both St. Pauls and Purnell Swett arrived on the scene, staking their claim as one of the area’s best girls basketball programs.

St. Pauls had converted from a three-win team the season before Moses took over into a budding powerhouse; after an 18-8 season the year before, the Bulldogs added twin forwards Taliya and Tamyra Council and senior center Iyania Evans by transfer, while point guard Jakieya Thompson arrived as a freshman. They built around reigning the Robeson County Player of the Year, junior guard T.J. Eichelberger, and entered the tournament at 5-0 having won every game by 37 points or more.

“That was the year the house was built,” Moses said. “The first two years we just laid the foundation, and the third year the house was built. Expectations were high. We literally walked around like the Miami Heat when they got LeBron (James); we were the most hated team in Robeson County.”

“We had a lot of people doubting us, wanting us to lose, because me and the twins went over there,” Thompson said. “Pretty much everybody was against us, and it showed us that we’re all we needed.”

St. Pauls beat Red Springs 56-8 in its Shootout opener on Wednesday, Dec. 18, then on Friday night defeated Lake View 63-51 in the semifinals. Thompson scored 34 points over the first two games, Eichelberger had 25 and Evans had 24.

Purnell Swett had its own set of players that would become stars, but entering the Shootout had little outside expectations; a Robesonian column breaking down potential tournament contenders didn’t mention the Rams once.

Second-year coach Jonathan Efird was orchestrating a turnaround after a 4-19 season a year prior, with freshmen Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington. The Rams had snapped a 15-game conference losing streak Dec. 5 at Richmond, and entered the tournament at 4-3, having already matched the previous year’s win total.

In the first round against Dillon, Evington hit a go-ahead 3 with 22 seconds to go to win 42-40, knocking out the defending champs. Chavis scored 20 points two nights later to lead Purnell Swett past Fairmont 57-34 and into the tournament final.

“That was a such a good game, and the fact I hit that shot, I’ll never forget that shot, that’s probably the biggest shot I’ve ever shot in my career,” Evington said. “I really enjoyed that game and that just got us rolling through the end of the Shootout.”

“I remember that that really propelled us into our season and built our confidence before we went and played St. Pauls,” Chavis said. “Because it was like, if we can beat them, we can possibly beat St. Pauls, so it was a confidence booster going into that game.”

While the 2019 championship game came in a season of positive change for both teams, the programs were familiar with meeting each other in the tournament. The Bulldogs beat the Rams 29-25 for third place in 2018, and Purnell Swett won 32-31 in the fifth-place game in 2017.

But there was much more on the line when the teams met this time, as each sought its first Shootout title in a generation. St. Pauls hadn’t won the event since 1998, and was making its first championship appearance since 2011; Purnell Swett hadn’t won the event since 1997 or reached the final since 2008.

“It was indescribable, of just the magnitude of the moment,” Efird said. “That’s why I say it’s one of the biggest and best atmospheres that I’ve ever been a part of when it came to a game, especially high school. And I think the prestige and the tradition of the Shootout made it even bigger.”

The game

While St. Pauls would end the night celebrating, it would begin the game frustrated — trailing before any time even elapsed off the clock. An administrative technical was issued to the Bulldogs due a wrong jersey number in the scorebook, and Chavis hit both free throws, then Jada Coward hit a 3 on the ensuing possession, and Purnell Swett had a 5-0 lead in just seven seconds.

“Jada shot it with no hesitation and it hit nothing but net, and I said, OK, it’s going to be a game tonight,” Efird said. “It’s like, we’re here to play, and our girls responded to that whole moment, and they were locked into being present.”

Behind nine first-quarter points from Chavis, Purnell Swett built its lead to 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, and after St. Pauls scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, Evington hit her second 3 of the game to make it a 20-10 Rams lead — prompting Moses, he says, to turn around to Jaymar Thompson, now the St. Pauls head coach who was then Moses’ assistant, and say “who is that?” about the freshman.

St. Pauls spent much of the middle two quarters slowly clawing back. The Bulldogs closed to a 27-23 deficit by halftime; Purnell Swett opened the lead back up to 11 points in the third quarter before St. Pauls pulled to within four again and made it 39-35 going to the fourth quarter.

It was at about that point in the game Moses remembers the student sections from both Purnell Swett and Lumberton — whose boys team would beat Fairmont for the Shootout title later that night — directing an “overrated” chant at the Bulldogs. Moses had a moment with his team in between quarters.

“I was clapping my hands, and the girls were looking at me like I was crazy, and I was like ‘this is going to be such a good win, this win is going to go down in history,’” Moses said. “They’re looking at me like, are you crazy, and I’m like, y’all, we’re going to win this game.”

St. Pauls started the fourth on a 10-4 run, taking a 45-43 lead after Shakiya Floyd hit a basket with 5:06 to go. Purnell Swett responded with a 9-0 run, including two more 3s from the young Evington — who would ultimately become the Rams’ all-time leading 3-point shooter — to lead 52-45 with 3:51 on the clock.

The Bulldogs would outscore Purnell Swett 14-5 the rest of the way. Evans made a pair of baskets to pull the Bulldogs closer, then was part of a pivotal six-point possession; the senior scored with 33 seconds left as she was fouled, and Purnell Swett was also assessed a technical foul. Evans missed her foul shot but Eichelberger hit two, then Taliya Council hit two more after St. Pauls inbounded the ball. All of this gave St. Pauls a 57-53 lead with 23 seconds to go.

“Iyania Evans was huge for us in the fourth quarter,” Moses said. “She had like two and-1s, she got some defensive stops, Iyania came to life. … Iyania scoring, T.J.’s leadership, I think Taliya hit a big 3 and then Shakiya Floyd got a couple of big stops for us, and we were back in it.”

Three Rams had fouled out — Chavis, Alonna Locklear and Chloe Locklear — leaving the Rams without their primary ball handler, their best rim protector and the “glue” of the team, as Efird said of Chloe Locklear. But with time ticking down, Chelsea Paige-Wilks passed out of the post to an open Emily Oxendine at the right wing, and the senior nailed a game-tying 3 with 10 seconds left.

“When she let it go, I was kind of fading back with it,” Efird said. “And when it hit, I wasn’t surprised that it hit, because she had a clean look, you could tell she didn’t think about it, she just let it fly. And it was a great release, follow through, and it was a great shot to tie it. … She’s a fighter and she rises to the moment.”

“That was an amazing shot by Emily,” Chavis said. “She really saved us there, we thought, oh yeah, we just won the game. We didn’t just win the game, but Emily’s shot was very critical.”

The shot

As the clock continued to run following Oxendine’s shot, as is the case in high-school basketball, the Bulldogs inbounded to Eichelberger, and Moses knew the ball was in the right player’s hands.

“If it was anybody except T.J., I would’ve called timeout,” Moses said. “But T.J. had it, and she had good momentum and they weren’t turning her — if they were pressuring her, maybe I would’ve called the timeout — but she got a good steam of smoke behind her and she was just going towards them. It’s tied up, T.J. is my best player, I’m just going to let her decide the game and if she misses we’ll go to overtime. … I just had three years of unwavering trust in T.J. there.”

While Moses was comfortable with Eichelberger trying for the win, as Eichelberger looks back she says she was looking elsewhere.

“In my head that day, I wasn’t even intending on scoring,” Eichelberger said. “I was trying to get the ball to Iyania Evans, but they weren’t letting that happen, they ended up leaving me. And I made it, thank God.”

As Eichelberger dribbled up the floor, she turned left, made a spin move back to the right, then found herself in the middle of the lane for the eight-foot floater. It deflected off the glass and into the net, just before the red light illuminated the backboard as the clock hit zero.

Even Purnell Swett’s principles can appreciate the play Eichelberger made to beat them.

“They got the ball in to T.J., and every one of us on our staff was yelling to stop the ball, just to turn her, to work her,” Efird said. “T.J. did a great job of getting to her spot and just letting it go at the last second and using the glass.”

“As she’s going down, it’s nerve-racking,” Chavis said. “It was like a silence before the storm. Everybody got quiet, and then as soon they saw that she made it, everybody just went crazy.”

Eichelberger had struggled from the floor throughout the game; while she finished with 15 points, she’d made just two field goals before the buzzer-beater, with the rest coming at the foul line.

Moments earlier, after Thompson fouled out in the final minute, when the Bulldogs were trailing, Moses remembers Eichelberger starting to cry. That’s when the coach and his pupil had an emotional moment.

“I grabbed her by her jersey and pulled her close, and I was like ‘be the best (expletive) player on the floor — you are the best player on the court,” Moses said. “Go to the point, win this game for us.’”

Eichelberger was named the tournament MVP after scoring 38 points with 23 rebounds in three tournament games. Thompson (42 points, 15 assists) and Evans (40 points, 31 rebounds) joined her as All-Tournament selections for the Bulldogs, while Chavis (54 points, 30 rebounds, 23 steals), who was the tournament’s leading scorer, and Evington (36 points) earned All-Tournament selections for Purnell Swett.

All five are now playing college basketball: Eichelberger at Fayetteville State, Thompson at North Carolina A&T, Evans at North Carolina Wesleyan, Chavis at Wingate and Evington at UNC Pembroke.

The aftermath

While someone had to win and someone had to lose on the Saturday night before Christmas, both teams would ultimately feel a sense that the Shootout propelled them through the rest of the season and beyond.

“That was one of the milestones, so Moses was just also like, that was one goal and now we’re on to our next goal,” Eichelberger said. “And now we’re going to win our conference. We didn’t really dwell on each milestone we hit, because the Shootout is still early and we still had a lot of business to handle after that.”

And the Bulldogs kept on winning — they reached 27 straight wins to start the season, including the Three Rivers Conference championship, before a third-round loss in the 2A state playoffs to North Lenoir to finish the season 27-1. Until the playoff game, the Shootout game against Purnell Swett and an overtime win against East Bladen were their only truly close calls all season.

“The Shootout kind of opened everybody’s eyes, that we were in a tough game and we’re good,” Eichelberger said. “We didn’t have to prove ourselves to anybody, but I feel like that was a realization where everybody was just also like, it’s a program.”

That season began a three-year span in which St. Pauls was 67-3, with the team reaching the 2A East Regional final in 2022, before Moses left to coach college ball; he is currently an assistant at Winston-Salem State.

In the locker room after losing to St. Pauls, Purnell Swett was understandably disappointed. But that very moment, Efird says, helped determine what came next.

“We were hurt, disappointed, sad. That one stung,” Efird said. “But it also lit a fire under us to be able to now go into conference. After that, we beat Pinecrest for the first time in I don’t know how long.”

The Rams would finish 15-10, going 10-4 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference to finish tied for second. Chavis was named both conference and county Player of the Year.

“I don’t believe all that happens without the disappointment of the Shootout,” said Efird, who became boys coach at A.L. Brown in 2021. “My girls, their chins were up. They were hurt, they were devastated, but they walked out of the locker room proud.”

The Class of 2023 of Chavis and Evington — along with Nyla Mitchell, who was not on varsity in 2019-20 but would become a major contributor the next three seasons — would go 72-23 over its four years, including a 25-1 mark in 2021-22 with United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

The trilogy

Even in a Shootout context, the 2019 title game wasn’t the end. The programs met twice more with the tournament trophy at stake in the coming years, with many of the same principles involved.

After the Shootout was not played in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams and Bulldogs met in the final in both 2021 and 2022 — and this time, the Rams were the ones who got to celebrate.

“Especially since we lost that first one in such a thriller, we were on kind of like a revenge tour, because we were wanting to win as many as we can against them for sure,” Evington said.

Purnell Swett, then coached by Kalen Eddings, won the 2021 title game 66-57 behind a 30-point, 11-rebound night from Chavis, who scored 80 points in three tournament games.

“It was a very pivotal point in my career as a player, because it really just showed me the player that I could be and it just made me strive for more greatness, and strive to be in the gym,” Chavis said. “It pushed me to be the player that I am today.”

“I think Kylie Chavis had the best game of her life,” Moses said. “She was hitting 3s, she just had an out-of-body experience. She played very well and she carried them.”

In a rubber match of sorts in 2022 — with the Rams’ Chavis, Evington and Mitchell and the Bulldogs’ Thompson all now seniors — Purnell Swett claimed an 80-69 victory. Chavis scored 33 points and became the fifth girls player to win Shootout MVP more than once.

“Those freshmen experienced that, then the next three years, they’re using that experience and I guarantee you this, ain’t nobody wanted to feel like they did that night in that locker room — let’s flip the script this time,” Efird said. “Let’s make sure the Rams are on top this time. And the next two times they did that, they flipped the script, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. … Just because it’s a delay doesn’t mean it’s a denial, and the girls proved that.”

The Rams can boast on winning two of the three games against the Bulldogs. But St. Pauls has the distinction of winning the most memorable game of the three. It’s one that, even after coaching in high-level college games in the years since, Moses still circles as a career highlight.

“That win was huge for the program, I think it was huge for me as a coach, coaching in a championship of that magnitude as a younger coach,” Moses said. “It’s the best memory as a coach that I have, it is No. 1.”

