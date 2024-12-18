PEMBROKE — Anna Grossheim continued to rake in the postseason honors, as she was named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

The Garner native was a key contributor to the success of the Braves, and is also on track to complete her Master’s degree in Public Administration next December.

The announcement marks the second Scholar-Athlete of the Year award Grossheim has earned, having also received the honor following the 2022 season.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

Grossheim, who was named a first-team selection on both the D2CCA All-American and CSC Academic All-American teams last week, finished third in Conference Carolinas in goals with 12, while also finishing tied for fifth with her seven assists. The Garner native also finished tied for fourth in all of Division II in shots per game (5.00) and fifth in shots on goal per game (2.41). The graduate student finished her UNCP career with 41 assists, 86 games played, and 86 games started — all program records — while her 44 goals is tied for the most in program history.

Grossheim is also one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, which will be announced in January.