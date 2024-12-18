CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association provided a glimpse into what its conference alignment may look like starting next fall as the association released its initial draft of the 2025-29 alignment on Wednesday.

This is one step in the realignment process, which will see the NCHSAA move from four classifications to eight after a bylaws change last year.

Locally, Lumberton and Purnell Swett will compete at the 7A level, St. Pauls in 5A and Fairmont and Red Springs in 4A.

With more classifications to split the NCHSAA membership within, the use of split conferences will be even more common than in the current alignment. For the first time, some conferences will be split among three classifications, not just two as is currently the case. All three of the conferences that include Robeson schools are split among at least two classifications, with one of the proposed leagues split among three.

In the proposed conference currently called “7A/8A Conference A,” Lumberton and Jack Britt would compete against fellow 7A members Cape Fear, Jack Britt, Overhills, Pine Forest and Richmond and also against 8A members Hoke County and Pinecrest. The Pirates and Rams currently compete alongside Cape Fear and Jack Britt in the United-8 Conference and are former conference foes of Richmond, Hoke County and Pinecrest.

St. Pauls is proposed to be one of just two 5A schools competing in “5A/6A Conference B.” Douglas Byrd would be the other 5A member of that league, and the two schools would join 6A members E.E. Smith, Gray’s Creek, Scotland, Seventy-First, South View and Terry Sanford. St. Pauls, currently in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, has no recent conference history with any of the schools in this proposed league.

Fairmont and Red Springs are in a three-way split conference currently called “3A/4A/5A Conference B” as 4A members alongside Clinton, with proposed 3A members including Heide Trask, Pender, South Columbus, West Bladen and Whiteville and a lone 5A member of South Brunswick. Fairmont and Red Springs currently compete in the Southeastern alongside Clinton and West Bladen; South Columbus and Whiteville are both former conference foes.

Public Schools of Robeson County officials have concerns about the travel of that proposed conference, county athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr. said, with long trips to South Brunswick and particularly Heide Trask and Pender. The furthest trip in that conference, between Red Springs and Heide Trask, is approximately a two-hour drive.

NCHSAA member schools will be sent an appeal form on Jan. 7 and will have until Jan. 13 to file an appeal the conference alignment, should they choose to do so.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls successfully appealed their conference alignment during the last realignment cycle in Jan. 2021. The schools all appealed a proposed conference that included East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill, among others, due to travel concerns; those schools also appealed, and the NCHSAA ultimately changed course on a subsequent conference alignment proposal. Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls ended up in the current Southeastern Athletic Conference alongside Clinton, Midway and West Bladen.