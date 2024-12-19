RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs girls basketball team dug deep late Wednesday night in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout when they took on the Whiteville Wolfpack. Despite Whiteville leading majority of the game the Red Devils used a late fourth-quarter surge to come away with the 31-28 win.

“I told them we had to come out and play hard because Whiteville was going to come ready to play during the fourth quarter,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “I just told them, focus on the defense and get stops. And that’s what we did.”

Red Springs (2-8) will advance to the fifth-place game on Friday at UNCP against Dillon at 3:30 p.m. Whiteville (0-7) saw its Shootout run come to an end.

Trailing 28-27 with less than three minutes to go in the game the Red Springs offense needed an answer, and it got one, taking the lead briefly thanks to two free throws from Adrianna Locklear to make it 29-28 and then a basket on the next possession from Locklear gave the Red Devils the 31-28 lead. From there the Red Devils shut down the Wolfpack offense and held on for the win.

“I always tell them free throws are very important,” McArthur said. “First half we missed a lot of free throws, but I told them, you know, free throws are going to win the game. So, they took their time and made their free throws.”

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 6-0 run to start the game off before the Red Devils went on a run of their own to cut the lead down to two points as Whiteville took the 9-7 lead into the second quarter. Both sides traded basket for basket early in the second quarter and then went quiet as the quarter went on before a 60-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer from Elayzia Dawson to give the Wolfpack the 17-13 lead.

The Red Devils came out in the second half with a 4-1 run and found themselves down 18-17. Red Springs continued to battle and tied the game up twice during the third quarter but could never grasp that advantage to take the lead and with a slow third quarter for both sides the Wolfpack held a 22-21 lead heading into the pivotal fourth quarter

Nakira Hunt led the way for the Red Devils with nine points, Monica Washington followed with eight points and Adrianna Locklear finished the night with six points.

“Our defense responded in good timing than we needed to come through the most. So that was good on their end,” Hunt said. “Free throws were very important tonight, so we had to knock those down.”

Comeback bid falls short for Red Devils boys

The Red Springs boys basketball team attempted to get a second half comeback bid going Wednesday night against the Whiteville Wolfpack, but couldn’t get anything going and fell 51-38 in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout.

“We must find a way to make baskets,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “It’s very hard to beat the team by scoring under 40 points in a varsity game and that’s just one of the main things we have to focus on. We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to capitalize on free throws. I know we missed a ton of free throws. But I know in the first half we missed at least seven or eight.”

Despite the loss, Red Springs (0-10) will advance to the fifth-place game on Friday at UNCP and will face Dillon at 5 p.m.; this is due to a scheduling conflict with Whiteville, ending the Shootout run for the Wolfpack (1-4).

Before the game started Red Springs knocked down two free throws to start the game with a 2-0 lead due to a technical foul being assessed to the Wolfpack during warmups. This helped spark a 5-0 run for the Red Devils that was quickly shut down by Whiteville who flipped the game in their favor and led 17-14 after one.

Both teams went quiet on offense to start the second quarter. Red Springs held the Wolfpack to three second-quarter points, but the Wolfpack still held onto its lead and took a 20-19 lead into the locker room.

A 6-0 run from the Wolfpack helped vault the second half momentum and Whiteville turned a one-point lead into a 28-19 lead with 4:47 to go in the third. The Red Devils offense started to come alive but couldn’t shut down the offense of Whiteville as the Wolfpack took a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth.

The Wolfpack stayed hot to start the fourth and rolled from there, closing out the game with the win and keeping the Red Devils winless for another day.

“We’ve got to find a way to put together two halves,” Patterson said. “We always play a good half. Last night we were down by four or five at half and tonight down by one and we ended up losing by double digits. So, the difference is between us and other teams. We aren’t finishing and playing two complete halves.”

Khalif Brown led the way for Red Springs finishing with 17 points, Jaiden Brown followed with seven points and Jordan Peterson had six points on the night.

Dillon pulls away in fourth to beat Purnell Swett

The Dillon boys basketball team turned a one-point deficit at the end of the third quarter into a 50-40 win over Purnell Swett in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday in Fairmont.

Dillon (2-5) will face Red Springs in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Purnell Swett (2-6) is eliminated from further play in the Shootout.

Dillon outscored Purnell Swett 18-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing 33-32 at the end of the third. Purnell Swett led 36-35 before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to take a 46-35 lead with 2:00 to go.

Purnell Swett was held to two fourth-quarter field goals.

The Rams led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 early in the second quarter. Purnell Swett extended its lead to 21-16 with a minute left in the half after two baskets by Collin Sampson, and led 21-18 at halftime.

A Sampson 3-point play and a Jeremiah Barnes basket extended the Purnell Swett lead to 26-21 in the third quarter. Dillon came back to take a 29-28 lead after a basket by Ejan Green at the 2:00 mark of the period. The Rams went up 33-29 after a Sampson triple with 1:30 left, then Michael Williams hit a 3 for Dillon to pull to a 33-32 gap by the end of the period.

Sampson scored 24 points and had seven rebounds for Purnell Swett. Aiden Clewis had five points and Charles Wilkes grabbed six rebounds for the Rams.

Zamaurious Robertson scored 19 points with nine rebounds for Dillon. Rahmond Hamilton had eight points and seven rebounds and Fling also scored eight points; Williams had seven points and Akeem Johnson scored six. Jazier Walker had 11 rebounds.

Lady Rams fall to Dillon

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team lost a 52-45 decision Wednesday against Dillon in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout.

Dillon (6-1) will take on Red Springs in the fifth-place game at 3:30 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Purnell Swett (2-7) is eliminated from the tournament.

Dillon led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a 12-10 lead with 6:32 left in the first half before a 7-0 run gave the Wildcats a 19-10 lead. Purnell Swett closed to a 21-16 tally with 4:10 left in the half, but the Wildcats went on another run, a 9-1 stretch to make it a 30-17 game at halftime.

Purnell Swett outscored Dillon 16-9 in the third quarter, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 39-33.

A 10-5 stretch favoring Purnell Swett pulled the Rams to within two points at 45-43 with 2:47 left after two baskets by Jayda Dial. Dillon outscored the Rams 7-2 the rest of the game.

Dial had 16 points to lead the Rams. Adisyn Bland scored 12 points with nine rebounds, Terra Bullard had seven points with 11 rebounds and True Ellerbee had six points with nine rebounds. Zoey Neff grabbed seven rebounds for Purnell Swett.

Treasure Davis led Dillon with 22 points and Khwnylani McKinnon scored 13 points, with both pulling down 10 rebounds apiece. Ayonna Lester had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.