PEMBROKE — A strong performance on the court and in the classroom paid dividends for Brette Doile, Tyler Patterson and Abby Peduzzi who were all named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the third consecutive year that the Black & Gold has been represented on the distinguished list. It is just the second time in the history of that program that three players were named to the list. The recognition is the first for Doile, Patterson, and Peduzzi.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50.

Patterson will now advance to the CSC All-America ballot. Academic All-Americans will be announced on Jan. 14.