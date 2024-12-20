PEMBROKE — Postseason accolades continued to rack up on Wednesday for graduate student Jo Hayes when he was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America Team.

The announcement marks the first All-America honor for Hayes. Hayes becomes just the second player in the history of the program to earn the honor from the AFCA, joining punter Isaac Parks who picked up the award in 2018.

A native of Peanut City, Virginia, Hayes was tabbed as a second team All-American after breaking the school’s single season record for most touchdown receptions finishing the season with 17. The graduate student also became just the second player in the history of the program to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Hayes finished the season leading the Mountain East Conference in total receiving yards, total receiving touchdowns and average receiving yards per game. Hayes earned first-team All-Mountain East Conference honors, and was named second team D2CCA All-Region.