The Lumberton cheerleading team cheers on the Pirates during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal at Lumberton.

The St. Pauls cheerleading team cheers on the Bulldogs during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal at Lumberton.

The Lumberton bench reacts after a traveling violation by St. Pauls during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal at Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Chris Hammonds (20) drives towards the basket past St. Pauls’ Tayvion Bethea (22) and Antonio Arnold (10) during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Those around the St. Pauls girls basketball program call her Big Z.

And you know what they say about big-time players in big-time games.

In Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal at Lumberton, Zakoreya Davis had a big-time performance, scoring 17 points with 15 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-50 win over the Pirates and into the championship game.

“(It’s) just making sure I’m locked in and coming to play basketball, that’s really it,” Davis said. “We tend to take things personal when certain things are said, so just playing our style of basketball.”

St. Pauls (10-1) will face Fairmont in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke, a rematch of the 2023 title tile won by the Golden Tornadoes. The Bulldogs become the third team to reach five consecutive Shootout championship games, joining Lumberton in both 1999-2003 and 2014-18; current Bulldogs assistant London Thompson was a key part of that second Pirates run.

“It’s something (former coach Mike) Moses started and I was a part of, and it just feels good to carry it on,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “A lot of programs, something like that happens, someone leaves, they just fall off; we’re built different. … Fairmont’s a really good team, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Lumberton (6-4) will play in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Pinecrest.

Davis hit a couple of key baskets down the stretch as the Pirates tried to inch closer. A putback with 5:43 to go — on one of her nine offensive rebounds in the game — made it a 47-41 Bulldogs lead.

“We’ve just got to be able to compete on the boards a little bit more and handle the ball in the pressure situations,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’d fight back in, then we’d go on two or three turnovers in a row, then we’d fight back in. We’ve just got to make sure we keep composed and take care of the ball a little bit, and then rebound.

Andrea Brown hit a jumper to get Lumberton within three at 47-44 before Ashley Morris hit a putback for the Bulldogs to go up 49-44 with 4:00 left. Davis hit a free throw a short time later, then after another Brown basket Davis hit a layup to extend the lead to 52-46 with 1:45 remaining.

“I told (Davis) the other night against Red Springs, she only had two points, I said, hey, that means the next night’s yours,” Jaymar Thompson said. “That’s how it goes. This is playoff-style basketball, you never know when it’s your night. … She’s a workhorse for us. She’s put the work in and it shows now.”

Lumberton got back within four with a Brown jumper with 1:04 to go. But after Zhari Shipman hit two free throws with 27 seconds to go, KeMya Baldwin had a steal and a layup with 14 ticks left to all but seal it, making it 56-48.

“That’s her moment,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re working hard on her. She’s averaging three or four steals per game, if we can get her to make those like that … that’s what we’re working on.”

St. Pauls led 30-23 at halftime, and after Lumberton closed to 35-33 with 2:29 left in the third after three Brown buckets, Shipman scored the last five points of the third and the Bulldogs ended the period where they started, up by seven, 40-33.

Lumberton tried to start a run to start the fourth quarter, with Charley Whitley hitting two of her five 3-pointers in the stretch; she would finish with 17 points.

“That’s one thing with Charley, she’s going to find her spots and she’s going to make herself available and she’s going to knock down shots,” Johnson said. “She’s really put in a lot of work and she’s really worked on her game, and she’s working on the mental part, and it’s fun to watch her play.”

The Bulldogs provided answers, though, with Alyssa Monroe hitting a 3 and a layup in that early-fourth-quarter stretch. Monroe had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight steals.

“That’s really a part,” Monroe said. “I know if I help on the defensive end, there’s always somebody leaking out, so that can help us on our points and score.”

“Alyssa is a scorer,” Jaymar Thompson said. “I’m glad she’s getting an opportunity to show everybody.”

St. Pauls ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 15-8 lead, with two putbacks and an additional layup from Davis leading the first-quarter scoring.

Davis hit a basket-and-1 with 4:35 left in the half to go up 21-10, the Bulldogs’ largest lead. Whitley hit two triples and Gabby Locklear hit another for Lumberton over the rest of the half, getting as close as a four-point deficit before St. Pauls led by seven at intermission.

Brown finished with 24 points for the Pirates.

Behind Monroe and Davis, Shipman scored 11 points with six assists for the Bulldogs.

Pirates rout Bulldogs boys behind 35-point run

Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards had never been part of a 35-point run in his decade-long coaching career. St. Pauls’ Ted Gaskins had never lost by 60 in a coaching career dating back to 1979.

Both firsts happened Thursday as Lumberton played near-perfect basketball in the first half on its way to an 84-24 win in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals.

“That was one of the most unique first quarters I’ve been a part of,” Edwards said. “I’ve been on the opposite end of a loss this bad. … But I haven’t been a part of a first quarter like happened tonight.”

Lumberton (8-2) will play Pinecrest in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. It is the 18th title-game appearance for the Pirates, extending their record.

St. Pauls (1-6) will play Fairmont in the third-place game at 8 p.m. Friday.

Lumberton began Thursday’s game on a 35-0 run spanning nearly nine minutes to open the game. The Pirates led 50-2 in the second quarter and 59-6 at halftime.

“We wanted to set the tone with our intensity defensively, to make sure we guarded well and then executed on the offensive glass, and that’s what we did,” said Jaiden Shephard, who scored a game-high 19 points for the Pirates.

Lumberton scored four field goals over the first 2 1/2 minutes, then Nate Lawson was fouled as he made a 3-pointer and converted the free throw for a 12-0 lead.

“We were getting open looks, the team was playing very good, so it carried on all four quarters and we played hard, that’s it,” said Nate Lawson, who finished with 10 points.

Chris Hammonds added a basket-and-1 a minute later for a 15-0 lead, and the Pirates kept adding to the lead over the last four minutes of the opening period, including 3s from both Nate and Nick Lawson and Kaden McLean in the final two minutes.

The Pirates led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter, then added baskets from Lonnie Porter and Jaiden Shephard to complete the 35-0 run, all the while holding St. Pauls off the scoreboard through the stretch.

“It’s not like we do anything spectacular, we’re not going to make anything ugly, we’re not going to junk stuff up,” Edwards said. “You’re going to have to beat us, you’re going to have to make shots to beat us, and if you don’t make shots we usually come out with a win.”

Donel Thomas scored a basket with 7:08 left in the half for St. Pauls’ first points of the game.

Lumberton scored the next 15 points, too, with two Amare Jones baskets in the span and a 3 from Shephard, before Nate Lawson hit a corner 3 for a 50-2 lead with 3:50 left in the half.

Jakhi Purcell hit two free throws and a basket for St. Pauls over the rest of the half; Lumberton took a 59-6 lead at intermission.

“We’re talking about having intensity in practice,” Gaskins said. “I told them, tomorrow, you’re going to see intensity. … Just going through the motions of the game, you don’t turn it on, it don’t work that way. You’ve got to train your body to practice hard, practice with intensity.”

The Pirates finished the first half 7-for-16 from 3-point range and 16-for-20 on 2-point attempts. Lumberton had just one first-half turnover, while forcing 18 by the Bulldogs.

Lumberton led 70-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Jones, Hammonds and Nick Lawson scored nine points for the Pirates.

Purcell led St. Pauls with 12 points and Thomas and Thomas and Tayvion Bethea scored five each.

The Bulldogs were without Theophilus Setzer, who is in Greensboro preparing for Sunday’s East-West All-Star Game for football.

“Not having Theo here these couple of games, he brings some stabilization to us,” Gaskins said. “He can get us in the right frame of mind.”

While Lumberton has played in the Shootout championship more than any other program, and won the event two years ago, a young Pirates team will largely be new to the atmosphere of a Shootout final. Shephard was part of that 2022 team, though, and the senior will help his team be prepared.

“The atmosphere’s going to be crazy, but I’m going to keep them calm, mentally ready for that night, and hopefully we come out with the dub,” he said.

Lumberton lost to Pinecrest 68-59 in the first round of last year’s Shootout. The programs are also former conference foes, and met in the 2020 4A East Regional final and 2021 regional semifinal in the state playoffs, both won by the Pirates.

“They’re playing good basketball right now, I think they’ve won three or four straight,” Edwards said. “They’re playing really well. It’s going to be a tough task for us on Saturday night, but we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.