38th ROBESON COUNTY SHOOTOUT
Boys schedule
First round — Tuesday, Dec. 17
St. Pauls 51, Red Springs 33
Lumberton 61, Whiteville 29
Pinecrest 66, Purnell Swett 50
Fairmont 62, Dillon 54
Consolation round — Wednesday, Dec. 18
Whiteville 51, Red Springs 38
Dillon 50, Purnell Swett 40
Semifinal round — Thursday, Dec. 19
Lumberton 88, St. Pauls 28
Pinecrest 57, Fairmont 49
Final round — Friday, Dec. 20 (at UNC Pembroke)
Fifth-place game: Red Springs vs. Dillon, 5 p.m.
(Note: Red Springs replaces Whiteville in the fifth-place game due to Whiteville scheduling conflict)
Third-place game: St. Pauls vs. Fairmont, 8 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, Dec. 21 (at UNC Pembroke)
Lumberton vs. Pinecrest, 8 p.m.
Girls schedule
First round — Tuesday, Dec. 17
St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 22
Lumberton 72, Whiteville 29
Pinecrest 54, Purnell Swett 47
Fairmont 54, Dillon 41
Consolation round — Wednesday, Dec. 18
Red Springs 31, Whiteville 28
Dillon 52, Purnell Swett 45
Semifinal round — Thursday, Dec. 19
St. Pauls 56, Lumberton 50
Fairmont 60, Pinecrest 43
Final round — Friday, Dec. 20 (at UNC Pembroke)
Fifth-place game: Red Springs vs. Dillon, 3:30 p.m.
Third-place game: Lumberton vs. Pinecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, Dec. 21 (at UNC Pembroke)
St. Pauls vs. Fairmont, 6 p.m.