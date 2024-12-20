38th ROBESON COUNTY SHOOTOUT

Boys schedule

First round — Tuesday, Dec. 17

St. Pauls 51, Red Springs 33

Lumberton 61, Whiteville 29

Pinecrest 66, Purnell Swett 50

Fairmont 62, Dillon 54

Consolation round — Wednesday, Dec. 18

Whiteville 51, Red Springs 38

Dillon 50, Purnell Swett 40

Semifinal round — Thursday, Dec. 19

Lumberton 88, St. Pauls 28

Pinecrest 57, Fairmont 49

Final round — Friday, Dec. 20 (at UNC Pembroke)

Fifth-place game: Red Springs vs. Dillon, 5 p.m.

(Note: Red Springs replaces Whiteville in the fifth-place game due to Whiteville scheduling conflict)

Third-place game: St. Pauls vs. Fairmont, 8 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Dec. 21 (at UNC Pembroke)

Lumberton vs. Pinecrest, 8 p.m.

Girls schedule

First round — Tuesday, Dec. 17

St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 22

Lumberton 72, Whiteville 29

Pinecrest 54, Purnell Swett 47

Fairmont 54, Dillon 41

Consolation round — Wednesday, Dec. 18

Red Springs 31, Whiteville 28

Dillon 52, Purnell Swett 45

Semifinal round — Thursday, Dec. 19

St. Pauls 56, Lumberton 50

Fairmont 60, Pinecrest 43

Final round — Friday, Dec. 20 (at UNC Pembroke)

Fifth-place game: Red Springs vs. Dillon, 3:30 p.m.

Third-place game: Lumberton vs. Pinecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, Dec. 21 (at UNC Pembroke)

St. Pauls vs. Fairmont, 6 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR