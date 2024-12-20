PEMBROKE — The rematch of last year’s boys Robeson County Shootout finals played Thursday night in the semifinals flipped when defending champion Fairmont was unable to close out Pinecrest down the stretch.

“After we got the lead to one, we were trying to get them to slow down and get a better shot than the shots we were taking,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said after his team’s 57-49 loss to the Patriots.

McNair’s team used a swift run midway through the fourth quarter to cut a Pinecrest (7-3) lead down to 46-45 with 3:25 left, but the closing moments went the Patriots’ way.

“They’re starting to focus and get the point of learning how to win a game. We did that toward the end. I liked the fight in them defensively,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s one more game and we’re taking them one at a time.”

Fairmont will play in the boys third-place game against St. Pauls at 8 p.m. Friday at UNCP, while former conference foes Pinecrest and Lumberton meet in the boys championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at UNCP.

The Patriots have played several games this season under tight scores in the final moments to pull out wins, and Fairmont (5-3) went into the clutch moments missing a clutch player after senior Landon Cummings went down with a knee injury in the win over Dillon, and sat out Thursday.

“I want them to learn to take care of the basketball and get it to the right person by putting them in the right spot,” McNair said. “We’ve got some seniors, and at that point in the game, you’re supposed to step up and take over. I just felt like the leadership needs to get better going forward since Landon is down.”

Zymire Spencer was the player begging for the ball in the second half, scoring 16 of his game-high 26 points after halftime. His four free throws in the final two minutes of the game put the contest out of reach from the Patriots. Spencer also had a team-high six rebounds.

“Coach was telling me at the beginning of the season that they wanted me to be a leader. There’s a certain way to be a leader. Last year, I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t really a leader. This year, I told myself I wanted to be a better leader. Coming back out, I knew I had to tell them to keep their heads up,” Spencer said. “I was going to do what it took to get us up to win this game.”

The ending was the opposite of how Fairmont started the game, using balanced scoring to take a 15-5 lead into the second quarter. The Patriots chipped away at the lead to make it a 23-21 deficit going into halftime.

Many younger players were stepping into bigger spots on the Shootout stage the last two games, and McNair hopes to see those players continue to take lessons from the close contests.

“I just want to see them go out there and compete with everything they’ve got,” McNair said.

Xavier Johnson had 12 points to lead Fairmont, and Xavion Pittman had 11 points. Josiah Billings had 10 rebounds to go with his seven points.

Elijah Melton was the other Patriot in double figures with 10 points.

Fairmont girls back in Shootout final

The meshing of younger and older players for the Fairmont girls basketball team has been a pivotal part in the reigning Robeson County Shootout champions making their way back to the championship clash. But to get to that game, the balance took center stage in Thursday’s semifinal against Pinecrest at Purnell Swett.

The veteran leadership’s know-how from the Golden Tornadoes’ top returners gelled with a pair of its talented freshmen in a 60-43 win to set up a rematch with St. Pauls at 8 p.m. Saturday at UNCP.

“They have to figure out where they fit, so those first few games were a lot of tests and trials,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “The cool thing about Tuesday and tonight, we’re sharing, without a second thought.”

Pinecrest’s girls face Lumberton in Friday’s third place game at UNCP, which tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Fairmont (7-0) jumped on the Patriots (5-6) to take a 14-0 lead after five minutes of play. That margin remained intact for much of the night.

Unselfish play led to easy buckets in the early start, as the scoring was spread out for the Golden Tornadoes.

“Everybody can score, so it’s not just one person or two people this year. I can have 10 points, she can have 10 points or other seniors can have 10 points. That’s what I like about this team so much, you can’t just stop one person,” senior center Taniya Simms said.

Freshman Lyric McNair drained early buckets en route to her game-high 18-point night. Her goal was to stay poised.

“Us being the freshmen on the team and coming in with these seniors, we just added on,” McNair said. “I’m glad it finally came because I hadn’t had the best game because I was rushing so much. Today, I slowed it down to see my team better.”

Simms had 17 points, with 11 points coming before halftime. She tallied eight rebounds as well to punch the team’s ticket into the Shootout finals again, but winning the tournament isn’t necessarily on the team’s set list of goals.

“Our goal is to stay consistent. If we stay consistent Saturday, we will win it,” Simms said.

After halftime, Thompson saw his team cough up the ball with sloppy passes at times against Pinecrest’s adjusted full-court press.

“I feel like coming out of halftime we were too relaxed. That annoyed me, but it also gave me some things to think about and some things to look at,” Thompson said. “In the first half we had five turnovers, and in the second half we had 12. It was a good press, but I still feel like we were too relaxed. There was no sense of urgency.”

Pinecrest coach Aysha Pride liked the energy shown by her team, despite the margin, to outscore Fairmont in the second half, 30-26, and be active on the defensive side of the ball.

“It helped to slow them down a little bit. From what we saw from the film, they are a transition team, and they like to get out and go when they can. That press was intended to slow them down,” Pride said of the non-stop press.

Pinecrest played the game without its leading scorer Kennedy Moore, and other guards helped to fill the scoring void in the game. Junior Aniyah McGregor had 17 points, and Emeli Michael had 11 points. As a team, Pinecrest hit seven 3-pointers.

“This is why you put yourself in these types of tournaments and games because you want to grow as a team. We need individuals in our group to really grow up, and I think this was a very good opportunity for them to go out and show and prove what they can do,” Pride said.