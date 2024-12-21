GREENSBORO — Growing up, Theophilus Setzer would accompany his father, St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer to the East-West All-Star Game, and Mike would share visions of one day seeing his son on the field with the state’s best.

Sunday, he’ll get that chance.

“As a coach’s kid, he grew up going to this game,” Mike Setzer said. “We used to talk when he was little, I’d say ‘you’re going to play in this game, man.’ So we talked about that the other day, now he gets that opportunity. I know it was a dream of mine, and a dream of his.”

The East-West All-Star Game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro. Theophilus Setzer, the St. Pauls senior quarterback, was named to the East roster this week after having been an alternate, replacing Seventy-First quarterback Deandre Nance. Setzer was an alternate for both the East-West Game and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

“I’m extremely grateful to get another chance to play football in high school,” Theophilus Setzer said. “It’s just one more time to go out with a good name, go out there and show my skills with the top players in North Carolina. I’m really excited to get out there.”

Setzer passed for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and rushed for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns, totaling 2,359 yards of offense. He was named Robeson County Player of the Year and Southeastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after helping lead the Bulldogs to an 8-3 record and the conference championship.

“Just tightening up the little things I messed up on during the season, definitely going to work on those during this game,” Theophilus Setzer said. “Just showcasing my talents, and just showing how I compete with higher-up individuals. I’m just ready to get to college.”

This marks the second straight year a St. Pauls player has reached the East-West All-Star Game after Chris Bryant appeared in the game in 2023. It is also the third straight season a Bulldogs player has played in a major postseason all-star game, with Kemarion Baldwin playing the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2022 and Jamarcus Smith playing in the Shrine Bowl in 2023.

“It’s special, because I don’t feel like we get the recognition we deserve, because of how small our town is, how unknown we are,” Theophilus Setzer said. “I get to get St. Pauls’ name out there and get into the world some more, because we’ve got some great athletes.”

“We are a blessed program,” Mike Setzer said. “And every kid that’s went has represented the school well and the county well, so that’s what it’s about. I want him to be continue to be an ambassador for Robeson County football.”

Theophilus Setzer’s East-West appearance will only help matters as he continues the recruiting process. He currently has several Divsion-I offers.

“That’s God giving me more opportunities to get my face out there,” Theophilus Setzer said. “That’s what He gave me the chance to go out to the East-West Game, so I’m excited to go out there and show my talents and learn some things from some of the best people in North Carolina.”

Mike Setzer, though, hopes that Theophilus can simply enjoy the day as he takes the field in high school one final time.

“I’m really happy for him because it’s his senior year, and he was really in the dumps about how he went out senior year,” Mike Setzer said, referring to the team’s first-round state playoff loss. “I’m just glad he gets another opportunity per se in high school to get another shot at leaving a legacy.”

