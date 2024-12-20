PEMBROKE — The Fairmont boys basketball team used a second-half momentum boost to pull away from the St. Pauls Bulldogs Friday night in the Robeson County Shootout third-place game. The Golden Tornadoes used a series of runs in the third and fourth quarters to come away with a 72-39 win.

“I think we just came out and played together as a team. It started off a little shaky early. Then we just got it going after halftime,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “I like the way they played together, where they communicated on the defensive pressure. The second half, we did a much better job of rebounding, communicating and I think that’s what helped us push that lead out.”

It was back-and-forth between the two sides to start things off in the first quarter with two different lead changes with the Golden Tornadoes grabbing the 11-10 advantage. From there Fairmont then went on a 9-2 run in the closing moments of the first quarter to lead 20-12.

The second quarter saw the Bulldogs slow down the Golden Tornadoes offense while also chipping away at the lead and closing in on the Golden Tornadoes as the quarter went on. Fairmont managed to gain their momentum back and started to push their lead out and closed the first half with a 36-24 lead.

Picking up right where they left off the Golden Tornadoes came out the second half on fire, adding on to their lead while putting up a strong defensive performance shutting down any offense that the Bulldogs had and limiting St. Pauls to just four points as the third quarter went on. Leading 59-31 heading into the fourth, Fairmont started out on an 8-0 victory which would all the Golden Tornadoes needed to help seal the win.

“I felt like they (St.Pauls) kind of got us moved out the way a little bit. But in the second half we did a better job of holding our ground and pulling,” McNair said.

“This is my first year trying to show them a different way of playing and we just want to work hard, get better at trying to play man-to-man defense, which is a new experience for some of them,” St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins said. “We saw some good things, but we’re not consistent. To be efficient, we’ve gotta be consistent and we’re not consistent right now.”

For the Golden Tornadoes they were led by Xavier Johnson with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Omarion Carmichael and Josiah Billings each had 10 points each for Fairmont.

“Yeah, we are playing together as a team and not giving up on bad turnovers or missed layups, missed shots,” Johnson said. “Just keep going. Stay focused and hustle. That’s really what it is. Like defense is the key to the game. Without defense, you ain’t gonna be able to win.”

The Bulldogs were led in scoring from Jakhi Purcell with 10 points. Antonio Arnold followed with eight points and five rebounds.

St. Pauls will participate in the Lee County Yellow Jacket Christmas Tournament and will face West Forsyth Thursday at 1 p.m. The Golden Tornadoes will return to action on Jan. 7 when they host Red Springs to begin Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Lumberton girls take lessons from third-place win over Pinecrest

Midseason tournaments provide teams a chance to learn lessons for games and learn about their teams. The Lumberton girls basketball team’s quest to learn more about their team brought about a lesson on resiliency in its 51-41 win over Pinecrest in the third-place game of the Robeson County Shootout at UNCP Friday.

“We’ve got a pretty resilient group that loves to work hard. We knew that today they would bring that same energy that they did. This was a great tournament to learn a lot about ourselves and a lot about individuals to see what they can bring to the table,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We grew as a team in this Shootout, and I think we learned a lot and definitely got better.”

A night after a six-point loss to St. Pauls in the semifinals, Johnson wanted to see how her group, which features a handful of youthful underclassmen, would adapt playing 24 hours later.

A barrage of 3-pointers sent the Pirates (7-4) up early, and the lead grew progressively in the game, and up to as much as 43-28 after three quarters.

“I just knew I had to be there for my team by stepping up and being consistent. I said I was going to be there every game for my team. I had to fulfill my statement,” Lumberton senior Andrea Brown said. “Tonight, I wanted us to leave it on the court, knowing we wanted to come back and win the conference. We wanted to make a statement and leave it all on the court by executing.”

Brown was an impact in nearly every facet of the game, pouring in 18 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

“She hit a couple threes, she made some post moves and drives. She was able to do a better job of handling the middle of the press break. She’s really coming around,” Johnson said. “She’s always played hard and things are just starting to click for her, and she’s still got a long way to reach the top of her potential.”

Pinecrest (5-7) cut the Lumberton lead to 19-16 with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter, and then Brown took over. Scoring seven of the following 12 points, Brown scored inside and outside to make it a 31-16 lead with 1:45 left in the first half.

The Pirate offensive spurt came as the defense started to ratchet down from the second quarter on. Pinecrest scored eight points in the third quarter.

“They just play hard. It’s like a new page has been turned. We’ve got this new defensive line to us, and it helps us to score in transition and push the ball up the court a little easier,” Johnson said.

Lumberton used the extra pass to set up its outside shooting. As a team, the Pirates had nine 3-pointers. Gabby Locklear had three made triples in her 11-point outing. Charley Whitley had a pair of made 3-pointers.

Pinecrest’s offense was quiet at times, but was led by junior Aniyah McGregor with 22 points.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Jan. 3 in the return from the Christmas break.

“It’s going to be a building process, and game by game, week by week, and month by month, we keep seeing us get better and better. It’s a hungry bunch of girls that we’ve got,” Johnson said.

Dillon boys start fast, down Red Springs

The Red Springs boys’ basketball team fell behind big early and could never recover, falling 69-25 to the Dillon Wildcats in the Robeson County Shootout fifth-place game Friday evening. With the loss the Red Devils have now fallen to 0-11 on season.

“We’ve got to find more than one scorer and it’s like, if one person is on, everybody else is off,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr said. “We got two injuries early in the game and then it knocked the air out of us quickly. Hopefully we’ll get two weeks, two and a half weeks to practice and just work on us, try to find groove and tune up before conference play.”

Dillon (3-5) stepped on the gas early jumping out to a 14-0 lead within the first three minutes of the first quarter and expanded its lead to 23-0 before the Red Devils scored their first points of the game on a 3-pointer from Jeremiah Chavis with 1:54 left in the quarter. Dillon led 24-6 heading into the second quarter.

The Wildcats kept their momentum rolling to start the second quarter with an 8-0 run to push their lead out to 32-6 and shutting down any offense that the Red Devils had as the quarter went on. Dillon outscored the Red Devils 24-8 and took a 48-14 lead heading into the locker room.

Starting out the second half, the Red Devils started to show signs of life in their offense with a pair of 3-pointers and spurts of scoring runs to get things going but the Wildcats kept building off their first-half momentum and continued to pour into their lead with every possession. Leading 56-25 heading into the fourth quarter, Dillon held the Red Devils scoreless in the fourth and came away with the win.

“Dillon’s a great physical team,” Patterson Jr. said. “They did well playing and executing their job and you know, kudos to them.”

Chavis led the way for the Red Devils with 15 points, Jordan Peterson followed with five points and nine rebounds and Brice Melvin and Dallin Wilkins with two points each.

“I’ve been talking to Jeremiah the past few games he hasn’t played as much as he would like, but I told him, the thing is that the times you get your moments in the game, you’ve got to know what you’re best at and that’s shooting,” Patterson Jr. said. “That’s what you bring to the team so when the opportunity is presented, I don’t care if you’re half an inch open, like shoot the ball that’s your job. So he was kind of was a dagger when (Jadien Brown) and Khalif had to go out,” Patterson said.

Zamaurious Robertson led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points and four rebounds. Jacob Hunt followed with 11 points and three rebounds and Markis Morrison finished with 12 points.

Red Springs will return to action on Jan. 6 when they host Pender.

Strong second half leads Dillon girls past Red Devils

Facing a double-digit halftime deficit, the Dillon girls basketball team dominated the second half to upend Red Springs 54-34 in the girls fifth-place game.

Dillon (7-1) outscored Red Springs (2-9) 40-10 in the second half.

“We played a good game the first and second quarter,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “We came in at halftime and I told them, they’re going to come out ready to play the third and fourth quarter. I told them (Treasure) Davis was going to come out and play in the third and fourth quarter, and she did exactly that, she scored 15 points in the third quarter, and we just didn’t really play good defense the third and the fourth quarter.”

The Red Devils led 27-14 after Monica Washington opened the second-half scoring with a 3; Dillon would go on a 33-2 run over the next eight minutes. Davis sparked the run with a 3 and two free throws, then hit three more baskets in the stretch. Dillon led 44-29 at the end of the third and 47-29 after Davis hit a 3 to complete the run with 7:22 to play.

Washington hit a bank shot to end the run, but that would be Red Springs’ only fourth-quarter field goal.

Red Springs used a 9-0 run to take a 10-5 lead late in the first quarter, and led 10-7 at the end of the period. The Red Devils outscored the Wildcats 14-7 in the second quarter, with Bailey Locklear coming off the bench to score nine points in the period, and Red Springs held a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Khwnylahi McKinnon scored 18 points with seven rebounds for Dillon. Davis finished with 15 points, all in the third quarter, and Ayonna Lester had nine points.

Washington had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Red Springs.

“Monica’s been working really hard these last three games we’ve played,” McArthur said. “Everyone looks up to her as a leader. Sometimes she gets frustrated, but she played a great game.”

Bailey Locklear had nine points and Cabanna Wilkins scored five points with eight rebounds for the Red Devils.

Red Springs hosts Pender on Jan. 6.