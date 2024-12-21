From the fringe

Dyson records ace

Jimmy Dyson made his first career hole-in-one this week on the 108-yard par-3 15th hole at Fairmont Golf Club, using a 9 iron. He was playing in the Fairmont Senior Shootout.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas scramble format with a cost of $40 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over James Cox and Gary Walshock. Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone were the winner’s of the second flight followed by Keith Cox and David DeCarlo. The third flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Rory McKeithan with James Humphrey and Tommy Belch coming in second place. The fourth flight winners were Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones were the fifth-flight winners followed by James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long. J.B. Lowry, Dennis Puckett, Tommy Lowry and Jimmy Dyson, with a hole-in-one, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 69, Tommy Davis 71, James Barron 71, Mitch Grier 73, Bert Thomas 73, Andy Andrews 74, Brian Davis 75, Robert Lawson 76, Pete Maynor 76, James Thompson 76, Joey Todd 77, Gavin Locklear 77, Tom Lee 78, Tim Moore 78, Mark Madden 78, Richard Coleman 78, Butch Lennon 78, Chris Barfield 78 and Danny Glasscock 79.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the championship flight winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 66, one stroke ahead of runners-up John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke. Closest to the flag winners were John Haskins, Larry Lynn Locklear and Cliff Nance.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Jan. 2 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.