The Robeson County Shootout All-Tournament team takes a photo after Saturday’s championship game in Pembroke. Pictured, from left, are Pinecrest’s Zymire Spencer and Elijah Melton, Fairmont’s Xavier Johnson, Red Springs’ Khalif Brown, St. Pauls’ Jakhi Purcell, Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson and Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard, the tournament MVP, Lonnie Porter and Nate Lawson. Selections not pictured are Dillon’s Zamaurious Robertson and Whiteville’s Marlon Herring.

PEMBROKE — A common saying of Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards is that “an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”

Lumberton had to win ugly in Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game, as the Pirates managed three field goals in the fourth quarter, turned the ball over three times in the final minute and a half of the game. But they were celebrating when time expired on a 46-44 win, earning the title of Shootout champions.

“The two close games we’ve had so far this year, we’ve come out on the losing side of it, so for them to — we’ve been playing well the past few games,” Edwards said. “We didn’t play well tonight, we turned the ball over quite a bit tonight, and to come out with a win speaks a lot for this young team and how they’re growing.”

Lumberton’s Shootout title was its ninth, breaking a tie with Fairmont and Purnell Swett for the most in the tournament’s 38-year history.

“This is a big moment. We haven’t won it (last year), so winning this championship, it means a lot to our young guys, and to me as well since it’s my last year, but basically to our new guys,” said Pirates senior wing Jaiden Shephard, the only holdover from the program’s 2022 Shootout title, who was named tournament MVP. “It was one of my main goals coming into my senior season, to win the championship for the Shootout and also to become MVP. I worked hard, put in the reps and the outcome showed.”

Pinecrest (7-4) finished second in the Shootout for the second straight year after losing the championship game to Fairmont in 2023.

Lonnie Porter gave Lumberton (9-2) a 44-43 lead by hitting a layup with 1:50 remaining. From there, Pinecrest had two turnovers and Lumberton had three, with the Patriots missing a couple of chances to take the lead.

After a rebound off a Pinecrest miss resulted in a jump ball, giving the Pirates the ball on alternating possession, Nate Lawson hit one of two free throws to go up 45-43 with 7.2 seconds left. Lumberton committed a foul on the rebound of his miss, sending Pinecrest’s Kenan Van Scoyoc to the line, where he was also 1-for-2 to make it 45-44 with 6.5 ticks remaining.

Lawson was fouled on the inbounds and again made one of two at the line for the Pirates to go up 46-44 with 3.6 seconds on the clock; a Pinecrest 3-point try from the corner hit the top of the backboard, and Lumberton got the ball in to elapse the remaining time.

“As long as we end up with a win, we’re good,” Lawson said. “That’s all that matters.”

“Lumberton’s a good team,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We had a lot of turnovers, a few things we need to work on, so we’ll get back in the gym, work on it and get better. … It was a good game. I loved the intensity, it was a great atmosphere and experience.”

Pinecrest led 28-26 at halftime, but twice expanded its lead to seven points in the third quarter, including a 39-32 tally at the 2:38 mark after four straight free throws from Zymire Spencer. Porter ended the quarter on a personal 6-0 run for the Pirates, with a putback and two layups, to make it a 39-38 game.

“(It’s) just being solid, being where I’m supposed to be,” Porter said. “Our teammates playing good D, being in help (defense), just led to me scoring. They passed me the ball and I’m scoring, getting buckets.”

In a fourth quarter that saw just five total field goals, Shephard hit the first two, both layups, to give Lumberton a 42-39 lead with 4:05 to play.

“Those quick buckets had a big impact going into the fourth quarter,” Shephard said. “I’m an energy guy, so with those buckets, that’s what started our fire up in the fourth quarter.”

Pinecrest’s only two fourth-quarter field goals came on the same trip down the floor, with Spencer hitting a layup as he was fouled; he missed the free throw, but Elijah Melton got a putback which gave Pinecrest a 43-42 lead with 2:04 remaining. Those would be the Patriots’ only two baskets over a stretch of nearly 14 minutes to end the game. Porter’s go-ahead basket came on the Pirates’ next possession.

“Right now they play hard in spurts,” Cole said. “We’ve got to play hard all the time, so we’re working on that and we’ll get better at doing that.”

Shephard finished with 16 points and six rebounds, scoring 63 points over three tournament games.

Nate Lawson scored 10 points and Porter had eight; both joined Shephard on the All-Tournament team. Chris Hammonds scored six points for Lumberton.

Spencer scored 17 points and Melton had nine points with eight rebounds for Pinecrest, with both earning All-Tournament selections. Savion Jackson scored eight points.

Pinecrest led 11-7 with 2:40 left in he first quarter before Lumberton finished the period on an 8-0 run to take a 15-11 lead. Spencer scored two baskets in a 6-0 spurt for the Patriots to start the second quarter and go up 17-15 before the teams went nearly basket-for-basket over the final six minutes of the first half, resulting in Pinecrest’s two-point lead at the break.

“(Pinecrest) made plenty of runs, they were tough,” Edwards said. “They’ve got guards that can really attack the rim. They put us in some tough situations tonight, and we hung with it, got in foul trouble, a couple of our studs got in foul trouble, and we fought through the fatigue, fought through the troubles, and like I say a lot, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”

Lumberton returns to United-8 Conference play on Jan. 3 at Jack Britt, with the Pirates’ next two games and four of their next five on the road. Edwards hopes the team’s Shootout triumph can help give it momentum in the new year.

“We’re not playing in another tournament after Christmas, which I intentionally did; I want to give them a good little break here, especially heavy-minute guys, they’ve been playing a lot of minutes,” Edwards said. “We’ll practice a few times, but a good little break going into conference, and we’ve got two road games right away when we come back. I think we’re going like six straight, so it’s a good little springboard and let’s roll into conference.”

