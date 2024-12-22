Members of the Robeson County Shootout All-Tournament Team take a photo after Saturday’s championship game. Pictured, from left, are Purnell Swett’s Jayda Dial, Dillon’s Khwnylahi McKinnon, Red Springs’ Monica Washington, Lumberton’s Andrea Brown, St. Pauls’ Alyssa Monroe and Zhari Shipman and Fairmont’s Lyric McNair, kneeling, Jaliyah Stephens and Taniya Simms, the tournament MVP. Selections not pictured include Pinecrest’s Aniya McGregor and Whiteville’s Elayzia Dawson.

The St. Pauls girls basketball team takes a photo with the Robeson County Shootout second-place trophy after Saturday’s championship game against Fairmont in Pembroke.

The Fairmont girls basketball team takes a photo with the Robeson County Shootout championship trophy after Saturday’s championship game against St. Pauls in Pembroke.

Fairmont’s Lyric McNair, right, drives towards the basket as St. Pauls’ Alyssa Monroe, center, defends during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game in Pembroke.

St. Pauls’ Zhari Shipman, center, drives towards the basket as Fairmont’s Miah Smith, left, and Niah Smith (5) defend during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — With both teams playing sloppy basketball through much of the third quarter, St. Pauls had played slightly less sluggishly than Fairmont to pull to within two points of the Golden Tornadoes in Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship game.

Then the leader of the Golden Tornadoes ensured the momentum would swing back to their side.

Taniya Simms hit a couple of baskets in the final moments of the third quarter to reaffirm Fairmont’s lead, and eight minutes later the Golden Tornadoes were celebrating as Shootout champions for the second straight year after a 54-40 win over the Bulldogs.

“It means a lot, because we worked our tails off, during the summer,” Simms said. “People be doubting us and stuff, but we just proved our point. We’ll continue to keep working.”

Fairmont (8-0) became the ninth girls team to successfully defend a Shootout title, and became the fifth of those to do so by beating the same team twice. The Golden Tornadoes beat St. Pauls 56-46 in last year’s title game, and have won four of the five meetings against the Bulldogs since the start of last season.

“This was fun. God is good, and He rewards hard work,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Those girls have worked very hard, and they worked very hard to achieve such goals.”

St. Pauls (10-2) led 31-29 after Zhari Shipman hit a flaoter with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Simms then hit a layup with 1:11 left in the period and a runner with 19 seconds left, extending the Fairmont lead to 35-29 with a quarter to go. Fairmont then outscored the Bulldogs 19-11 in the fourth.

“I felt like we gave them the third quarter, because we came out relaxed and stuff,” Simms said. “We’ve got to stop doing that. But I felt like after the third quarter we got back on our groove and stuff.”

Simms finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks and became the sixth girls player to win Robeson County Shootout MVP twice.

“It means a lot, because my freshman year I wasn’t really that good, but I committed myself to the gym,” Simms said. “So I earned it, I feel like I earned it, it wasn’t given to me.”

“Taniya is an amazing basketball player,” Marcus Thompson said of the Winston-Salem State signee. “And I say that because of her growth. A kid with that height comes in in ninth grade and can barely do anything, and they just dedicate themselves to the gym like that — I’m so happy for her. I can’t say enough how happy I am for her. I just hope she keeps growing as a basketball player and as a person.”

St. Pauls hung around early in the fourth, closing to a 37-34 deficit after a jumper by Alyssa Monroe and getting within two at 40-38 when Ava Monroe hit a layup with 5:12 to go. But Jaliyah Stephens answered on both occasions, with a basket-and-1 and two additional free throws to make it 42-38.

But St. Pauls also missed on several chances to get even closer through the late-third- and early-fourth-quarter stretch.

“We’re down two, I think we got the ball at least two or three more times before they scored, and we’ve got to capitalize on that, score some shots,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “Being in that situation, it’s good for us going forward, and just learning experience. Being in that situation, being down, knowing what we’re supposed to do, getting it right in film and letting them see what they did. Other than that, I’m pleased with them, they fought all the way to the end.”

Simms hit a putback for a 44-38 lead with 3:40 left before freshman Lyric McNair scored on two straight possessions to make Fairmont’s lead 51-40 with 1:16 to play.

“I had to get out of my head, first of all, and be able to be mentally tough coming into the locker room, because I did take some bad shots and coach was on me a little bit,” McNair said. “But just, I was just like, they can’t win; you’ve got to be a dog and get to the basket and do what you do.”

McNair finished with 12 points with five rebounds and five steals and Stephens had eight points with seven rebounds. Both joined Simms on the All-Tournament team.

“Nobody knows Jaliyah, but Jaliyah’s one of those people that’s completely dedicated herself to this, and I was glad she (was on the All-Tournament team),” Marcus Thompson said. “That’s going to help her confidence.”

Miah Smith and Aaliyah Duran each scored six points for Fairmont, with Duran grabbing five steals, while Niah Smith dished seven assists.

Zhari Shipman starred for St. Pauls, scoring 30 of the team’s 40 points including 18 of its 21 in the first half.

“(It’s) passing the baton. Jashontae (Harris) passed it to her, I’m just glad to see she’s got that dog in her,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Today, she showed everybody what we already knew about her. It’s getting everybody else on board and her continuing her stride — we’re going to be alright.”

Zakoreya Davis scored five points with 11 rebounds for St. Pauls. Alyssa Monroe was named to the All-Tournament team after strong games in the first two rounds, but only scored two points Saturday.

“Lyric did a great job on Alyssa (defensively),” Marcus Thompson said. “You can’t speak enough about the way she defended Alyssa. She answered her call.”

Fairmont dominated the first quarter to take an 18-8 lead behind eight early points from Simms, including two 3-pointers, and six from McNair.

“(We were) sharing the ball, swinging the ball ahead, getting the other players involved, hitting the open man and just playing team ball,” Simms said.

Fairmont held its largest lead at 24-12 after a Stephens layup with 4:45 left in the half. Shipman scored every Bulldog point except one in the second quarter, twice getting them back as close as a seven-point gap before Fairmont held a 29-21 lead at halftime.

Fairmont led 31-22 after Miah Smith hit a layup with 5:35 left in the third, but didn’t score again until the two Simms baskets late in the period. St. Pauls only had three third-quarter field goals, but that was enough to go on a 7-0 run to make it 31-29 before Simms’ key baskets.

“We had lapses of inconsistency, and the thing is, against some teams that’s not going to work,” Marcus Thompson said. “When you have lapses like we had in the third quarter, against certain teams you’re going to lose.”

Fairmont had only won the Shootout once in program history, in 2006, before its titles in the last two tournaments. After Marcus Thompson took over a program in 2019 that had a losing streak dating back a season and a half, he’s pleased to see where the program is 5 1/2 seasons later.

“I’m happy for Fairmont basketball, coming from 0-32 to being able to win two Shootouts in a row,” Marcus Thompson said. “Fairmont girls basketball used to be a laughing stock. It used to be said, even when I was coaching JV, that the JV boys should play after the (girls). But now, a whole group of fans showed up to support us.”

While St. Pauls became the third girls program to reach five straight Shootout championship games, the Bulldogs lost their fourth straight title tilt with Saturday’s defeat.

“We’ve got to figure out how to capitalize,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re getting there, we’ve got to figure out how to win it. It’s just getting in the lab, figuring it out. We use it as a springboard anyway, so it’s good for us. But we’ve got to figure out how to win it.”

Fairmont plays Mallard Creek on Thursday and Bishop McGuinness on Friday in another Christmas tournament before starting Southeastern Athletic Conference play on Jan. 7 at home against Red Springs. St. Pauls is off until Jan. 7, when the Bulldogs travel to West Bladen for their conference opener.

With league play on the horizon, the two more scheduled meetings between the Golden Tornadoes and Bulldogs will likely loom large in the Southeastern title race. They’ll play Jan. 17 in St. Pauls and Feb. 7 in Fairmont.

