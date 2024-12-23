WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem State held the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team to a season-low 29.8% from the field on the way to a 59-51 victory over the Braves on Saturday afternoon inside the Clarence E. Gaines Center.

The setback for the Braves (10-3) snapped a five-game winning streak and are now 3-2 when playing on the road. The Rams (3-8) snapped a three-game skid and move to 3-4 when playing at home this season.

UNC Pembroke used back-to-back 3-pointers from Anastasia Sinclair and Stella Mollica to take an early 8-5 lead with 5:21 left on the clock in the opening period. Winston-Salem State’s Sierra Hunter made good on a layup moments later to cut the host’s deficit back to 8-7, but UNCP closed out the quarter on a 6-4 surge to hold a 14-11 lead.

Kelci Adams stretched the UNC Pembroke lead out to 17-11 with a triple 10 seconds into the quarter, but the Rams scored the next four points to trail 17-15 at the 6:50 mark. Malea Garrison’s layup with just under four minutes remaining in the half pushed the UNCP lead out to 23-18, but WSSU knotted the score at 23 scoring the next five points with 2:34 on the clock. The hosts made good on a layup as time expired to send the teams to the locker rooms with the score tied at 25 apiece.

A jumper from Zaria Clark gave the Braves a slight 30-29 advantage with 8:13 on the third-quarter clock, but Winston-Salem State scored the next five points to gain a 34-30 lead with just under six minutes on the clock. Both teams traded baskets over the next five minutes, but the hosts used a layup from Alana Biosse at the end of the period to lead 42-39 heading into the final stanza.

Winston-Salem State started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 surge to push its lead out to 50-39 with 3:28 remaining in regulation. Kelci Adams canned a 3 to cut the UNCP deficit back to 50-42, but the Braves were held to a 4-for-15 shooting performance during the period while the Rams shot 7-for-13 from the field to fuel the outcome.

Sinclair finished with a team-best 12 points on a 4-for-8 shooting performance.

Adams nearly registered a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. Already the UNCP career leader in made 3-point baskets, Adams hit her 200th career triple during the game.

Clark also flirted with a double-double with seven points and nine rebounds.

Winston-Salem State shot 43.6% from the field, which marked the Rams’ best shooting performance since the season opener where the team shot 44.4% from the floor.

The Rams outscored the Braves 30-22 with points inside the paint. Winston-Salem State added 37 points from its bench.

The Braves will return to action in the new year when they travel to Due West, S.C., to face Erskine on Jan. 4. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Belk Arena.