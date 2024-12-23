CARY — Lumberton freshman wrestler Aaron Ellison improved to 26-0 this season and won the 144-pound title over the weekend at the Mark Adams Holiday Classic in Cary, winning against a strong field at the annual event.

Ellison won the championship match by beating Laney’s Eli Thomas by 17-6 major decision. He also won the semifinal by a major-decision win, 23-12 over Hoke County’s Arthur Jones. Ellison pinned his first-round opponent, Eastern Randolph’s Trevor Young, before winning by technical fall over St. Stephens’ Atticus Lail in the quarterfinals.

With Ellison leading the way, the Pirates finished sixth in the team standings, compiling 132 points. Hoke County won the event with 213, followed by second-place St. Stephens with 175.

Four other Pirates placed in the event, with Dexter Stephens second at 175, Ladarius Page third at 150, Jalen Terry-Winston third at 285 and Kene Black fifth at 165.

Stephens (30-3) reached the championship match with two pins and a major decision before losing by technical fall to St. Stephens’ Micah Geoghegan.

Page (28-4) lose in the semifinals to Ashe County’s Luke Osborne by technical fall, but won a pair of consolation matches including the third-place match, a pin against Laney’s Robert Tann.

Terry-Winston (11-1) also lost in the semifinals when he was pinned by First Flight’s Everest Ouellette, but won his final two matches including a 5-1 decision over Eastern Randolph’s Maddox Carson to take third.

Black (23-8) lost in the quarterfinals, but won three of his next four matches in the consolation bracket, including an 8-1 decision over Liam Jackson in the fifth-place match.

Damicquen Powell (138), Anderson Brayboy (157) and Avery McNeil (215) were each 3-2 for the tournament and Bryan Jones (126) was 2-2 for the Pirates.

Purdie takes 2nd for Lady Pirates

Lumberton girls wrestler Nykira Purdie placed second and Amy Ortiz and Naziya Hassan each finished in fourth place at the Mark Adams Girls Holiday Classic.

Purdie (11-2) won two matches by pin in the single-elimination bracket at 100 pounds before losing by pin to Hoke County’s Azya Monroe in the championship.

Ortiz (11-4) lost in the the semifinals at 107 by pin to Laney’s Katie Simmons, won one consolation match and then lost by 6-3 decision in the third-place match against Jack Britt’s Zoeth Guzman. Her two wins came by pin.

Hassan (12-3) followed a similar path at 126, as she was pinned by Mount Pleasant’s Bailey Nimer in the semifinal, won a consolation match and then was pinned by Willow Spring’s Hannah Carty in the third-place match. All three of Hassan’s wins in the tournament came by pin.

Lumberton finished sixth as a team with 69 points. Hoke County won the team competition with 157.5 points, one point ahead of Laney.

Evelyn Ortiz (120) went 3-2 in the tournament, Edit Saavedra (145) and Clearia Byrd (165) were both 2-2, and Mirna Ortega (132) was 1-2.