GREENSBORO — St. Pauls senior quarterback Theophilus Setzer played in the East-West All-Star Football Game on Saturday in Greensboro, representing the Bulldogs among the state’s best players in the event.

Setzer completed three of his nine pass attempts for 38 yards with one interception. He also had one rushing attempt for minus-1 yard while playing on the East team.

Setzer was less than 100%, nursing a hip injury suffered during Tuesday’s basketball game against Red Springs, but “toughed it out” for the game, St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

The West team won the game, 23-7. Weddington’s Gregory Fee was named the Offensive MVP and Watauga’s Maddox Greene was the defensive MVP.

Setzer earned his East-West spot after throwing for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushing for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season with the Bulldogs, helping lead the team to an 8-3 record and a Southeastern Athletic Conference championship. He was named the conference Offensive Player of the Year and the Robeson County Heisman.

This marked the second straight year a St. Pauls player has appeared in the East-West Game after Chris Bryant played in the 2023 game. It is also the third straight season a St. Pauls player has been picked for a major postseason all-star game, with Kemarion Baldwin playing in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2022 and Jamarcus Smith playing in the Shrine Bowl in 2023.