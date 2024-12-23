PEMBROKE — With a very young group of players on the floor, the Lumberton basketball team had its ups and downs last season. While it was still a strong campaign — a 19-10 record and a second-round 4A state-playoff appearance — it was still one that had its moments of youth, particularly in the first half of the season, and one played with the future in mind.

The Pirates are still comparatively young this season, with one senior, four juniors, three sophomores and two freshman among the 10 players who see significant playing time for the team. But Lumberton’s Robeson County Shootout championship — particularly a close, hard-fought battle with Pinecrest in Saturday’s title game — shows that the Pirates are, in fact, growing up.

While, yes, the stretch run wasn’t necessarily a clinic on execution — coach Bryant Edwards himself called it an “ugly win” — the fact the Pirates were able to prevent Pinecrest from going ahead and ultimately winning the game still speaks to a higher level of maturity.

This is especially true, Edwards said, when considering close losses to Fairmont and Ashley earlier this season.

“The two close games we’ve had so far this year, we’ve come out on the losing side of it, so for them to — we’ve been playing well the past few games,” Edwards said. “We didn’t play well tonight, we turned the ball over quite a bit tonight, and to come out with a win speaks a lot for this young team and how they’re growing.”

And the Pirates did showcase terrific execution to get to the championship game throughout each of their first two tournament contests, blowouts of Whiteville and St. Pauls. The semifinal win over the Bulldogs was 50-2 at one point in the first half, with everything clicking in all facets of the game.

The team’s one senior, Jaiden Shephard, has been consistent throughout the season. That continued in the Shootout, with Shephard averaging 21.0 points per game in the tournament to win MVP honors.

As they grow into their roles, others are becoming more consistent too. Nate Lawson scored nine, 10 and 10 points in the three Shootout games, earning All-Tournament honors. Amare Jones and Chris Hammonds also contributing to each victory. Lonnie Porter had seven total points through the first two tournament games, but a hugely impactful eight points on Saturday night — including a 6-0 personal run as the Pirates came back from seven points down in the second half — earned him an All-Tournament spot.

This group — largely the same, outside of a couple of losses to graduation — did well in conference play last year, finishing second in the United-8. Now they’ll carry the momentum of the Shootout win into the new year and hope to make a run at the one thing missing from Edwards’ coaching resume, a conference championship.

Lady Tornadoes stay at the mountaintop

A couple of hours before Lumberton’s boys celebrated the Shootout title, it was Fairmont’s girls lifting the trophy inside the English E. Jones Center.

Fairmont also has a couple of key freshman important to the team’s success. But the broader context for the Golden Tornadoes’ title isn’t of a program climbing, but of one staying at the summit.

Fairmont has now won back-to-back Shootout titles — both over St. Pauls — after having won the event just once previously. Last season, the Shootout win was part of a 24-4 season that also included a shared Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season title, the conference tournament title and a second-round state-playoff appearance.

This year, the three Shootout wins bring the Golden Tornadoes to 8-0 this season. Fairmont took the lead on a Lyric McNair basket 22 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way. A tough stretch through the third quarter did allow St. Pauls go get within two points on two different occasions in the second half — but the Golden Tornadoes proved in the fourth quarter that they were, in fact, the better team and outscored St. Pauls 14-4 over the last five minutes.

Taniya Simms not only hit some key baskets during the stretch to put the game away, but had 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Golden Tornadoes throughout the game, mirroring what she’s done both on and off the court for Fairmont all season. She had 57 points and 43 rebounds over the course of the three tournament games, and became the sixth girls player to win multiple Robeson County Shootout MVP awards.

“She gets it and she does what needs to be done,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said.

Seniors Miah Smith and Niah Smith are also part of the leadership group for this team, while Jaliyah Stephens is emerging this season as a bigger contributor than in years past, and earned All-Tournament honors.

But while that core group remains from last year’s successful team, with just one player lost to graduation, the team’s new faces make it even better. McNair scored in double digits in both the semifinal and championship wins, earning All-Tournament honors, while Aaliyah Duran is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists per game this season.

Their additions make the team deeper, and may help make a postseason run deeper as well. But while they’ve still got some time to prepare for that, their first tournament of the season is now history, and their performance has put them in the Robeson County Shootout history books.

