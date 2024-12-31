Shooting success results in record for Braves’ Adams

PEMBROKE — Playing basketball as a kid, growing up in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Kelci Adams just loved to shoot 3s.

“I think ever since I was little, I always just shot 3s; it was just kind of easy and fun,” said Adams, noting that her affinity for the 3-point shot is the origin of her jersey No. 3. “And I wasn’t even so much worried about scoring, it was just about having fun out there, and then it all came together.”

It definitely all came together.

She still mostly shoots from outside the arc — 636 of her 831 field-goal attempts in college are 3s — but she makes more than anyone else too.

Adams recently broke the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball record for most made 3-pointers in a career, surpassing the previous record of 190 belonging to Lindsay Bartholf, who played for the Braves from 2002-06.

“Just a blessing. I’m really happy I was able to accomplish that,” Adams said. “It was creeping up, I didn’t even know it came up. I’m blessed, I’m really happy that (former coach John) Haskins put me in situations to be able to beat it, and then of course Coach (Kendra Samuels)-Eaton did as well.”

After breaking the record on Dec. 7 at Mount Olive, Adams hit her 200th career triple on Dec. 21 at Winston-Salem State.

“Kelci is a young lady that’s an ideal UNCP women’s basketball player, that’s been here for five years, been through the grind, been a champion,” said Samuels-Eaton, the Braves’ first-year head coach. “For her to get that notoriety and finally get that record I think is a dream come true for her.”

The historic 3-point total comes as the result of countless shots taken, from the driveway to the practice gym, throughout her life.

“She gets in the extra work,” said John Haskins, who coached Adams her first four collegiate seasons before retiring after the 2023-24 season. “I know last year she was always getting in extra shots with my brother (former assistant Joel Haskins) after practice. She’s dedicated herself to it. I love the passion she plays with.”

“(I was) always out in the driveway with my mom shooting, always in the gym, always shooting, always doing something,” Adams said.

Adams’ mother, Pam Adams, played college basketball at Kansas State and helped guide her daughter through her development as a young player. Kelci’s parents, Pam and Derrek, make the drive from Fort Mill, just south of Charlotte, for every game, at home games sitting six rows up from the floor, just to the left of half court, across from the scorer’s table.

“(My mom) was a big influence,” Kelci Adams said. “She’s pushed me to get where I am, helped me have work ethic and be accountable, and know it’s not going to be easy. They’re a blessing, they’re tremendous. My mom, I can’t think her enough for what she’s done for me in basketball.”

What the Adamses see from that vantage point is a set of teammates who are actively looking to get No. 3 the ball, hoping the number three will be added on the scoreboard.

“I’m always looking (for her),” said senior guard Zaria Clark, who assisted on Adams’ record-setting 3 and many more of them. “You’ve got to have your head on a swivel and making sure I’m being aggressive, and when I’m aggressive the defense collapses so that gives her more time to pitch out for a 3-point shot.”

On and off the floor, teammates aren’t just looking to Adams for scoring chances — in many ways, they’re looking up to her, too.

“Anytime in practice I’m able to shadow Kelci and just see what she’s doing, and just following her, watching her in the game — I know that if I can follow what she’s doing and do her principles and things, that it’s better success for me in the future,” said Natalie Evington, a sophomore reserve for the Braves behind Adams at the shooting guard position. “She really cares about us girls, she’ll be pouring into us, making us laugh all the time, and she’s just one of those. She’s a great teammate.”

Adams plays with an uncommon joy for the game, and it’s not uncommon to see her smiling throughout a game — and to see that enjoyment rub off on the rest of the Braves team.

“I’m the happiest out there, and this team that I have, we’re all really close,” Adams said. “I love my coaches, I love my teammates, so that just makes it 10 times funner already, but I’m playing a game I love and I’m with people I love, so I can’t even define it.”

Adams was an All-State player at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, averaging 21.0 points per game as a senior with the Falcons. But the recruiting process to get Adams to UNCP during her senior year of high school in 2019-20 got off to a slow start.

Adams attended the program’s Elite Camp, but by her own admission didn’t play very well at the camp, leaving the coaching staff to look at other options. Samuels-Eaton, then an assistant coach under Haskins, later saw Adams by chance at a high school tournament around Christmas in the Charlotte area.

“I just loved the way she competed, I loved the way she played and I think that game she probably hit five 3s,” Samuels-Eaton said. “I called Coach Haskins and I was like, hey, we need to have her. I think this is somebody we need. He said are you sure, and I was like, yeah, I was finally able to see her again and I thought she’s gotten better over time and I think she’s somebody we needed to have in our program.”

Haskins liked that Adams had more size than some shooters have, and liked the passion he saw her playing with.

“I came back and I said, her coach is getting on her and she’s smiling, I like that,” Haskins said. “I don’t know if I’ll like it when she does it to me, but I like that. But she’s got a great attitude.”

When Adams committed to the Braves, Haskins says she told him: “can’t wait, coach, let’s go win some games.” While she joined a Braves program that had been a middle-of-the-pack team in the previous few years, she’s been part of a program revival, with the team going 74-31 since the start of the 2o21-22 season. The Braves have won the Conference Carolinas Tournament in back-to-back seasons and also won the regular-season title last season, earning NCAA Tournament berths in both campaigns.

“That was kind of my whole goal,” Adams said. “I was just blessed that (Haskins) kind of took a chance on me, so I just wanted to make it be worthwhile, and I just want to give everything. He owes me my dream, he made my dream come true. It’s been an honor to see this program and culture and my team and everything just flourish, and really right in front of my eyes.”

“She’s been able to accomplish a lot of things that she wanted to, because it’s still a team game for her,” Haskins said. “The individual accolades are great, but she’s competitive, she wants to win.”

Adams has also been an accomplished student during her time in Pembroke, earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology and currently working on a Master’s in school counseling. She was the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award winner as the player with the highest GPA at the 2023 conference tournament.

“I’m proud to have a degree from here, and I’m excited to finish grad school,” Adams said. “The reason I play basketball is because I want my education paid for. … School is everything, so I put that first, and Pembroke’s been amazing to me. Everything, from school to basketball.”

On the court, Adams’ role this season has expanded after other key players graduated from the program, and she has career-high averages with 11.2 points and 1.9 assists per game. But where she’s really expanded her game this winter is in rebounding, with 7.8 per contest after averaging 4.6 last season.

“That’s one thing we’ve talked about; I tell her all the time, you’re more than a shooter,” Samuels-Eaton said. “You can do more than just shoot, you can impact the game in different ways. So as you can see, her rebounding is up this year, and I think she’s almost up to (averaging) a double-double with points and rebounds.”

Another milestone is in reach this season for Adams, who has 871 points and could become the 23rd player in program history to score 1,000 points.

But Adams’ primary remaining goals in her final season continue to be team accomplishments.

“Keep winning,” she said. “I want to go to Wofford (for the Conference Carolinas Tournament) and get a threepeat, that’d be amazing. Get to the NCAA Tournament with this team. And I want to go further than that first game that we always get to in that tournament. I just want to win and have fun, have a good last year.”

