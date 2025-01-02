GREENSBORO — The previous time Travelian Hall competed in Greensboro, he left as a state champion. Returning there for last week’s Gate City Grapple, Lumberton’s junior wrestler once again left with a winner’s trophy.

Hall won the 106-pound title and Damicquen Powell won at 132, helping lead the Pirates to the team championship in the annual holiday event as all 12 wrestlers placed in their individual classifications.

After a first-round bye, Hall (25-0) won his next three matches by technical fall to take the title, beating West Forsyth’s Elias Marquez Flores 17-0 in the quarterfinals, South Iredell’s Charlie Fogle 17-2 in the semifinals and Trinity’s Aiden Burkholder 16-0 in the championship match.

Powell (30-2) pinned Central Davidson’s Luke Owens, won by 9-4 decision over Northwest Guilford’s Tristen Lawrence and pinned Brentwood Academy’s Bo Dominguez to reach the championship match, then beat Hickory Ridge’s Connor Susa by 13-2 major decision to claim the title.

James Ellison (22-3) also reached the championship match at 190, pinning three opponents en route including South Iredell’s Sam Harper in the semifinals, before losing to Northern Guilford’s Jack Harty by 15-6 major decision in the title bout. He earned his 150th career win during the tournament, becoming just the third Pirates wrestler to hit the milestone after class of 2024 wrestlers Jackson Buck and Matthew Foil.

With Hall, Powell and Ellison leading the way, Lumberton finished with 210.5 points to take the title. Hickory Ridge was second with 187 points and Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) finished third with 132.

Jalen Terry-Winston (15-2) finished third at 285, winning his first two matches before a semifinals loss to Trinity’s Joseph Trahan, then winning his last two matches including the third-place contest, an 11-2 major-decision win over Central Academy of Technology and Arts’ Alex Jukoski.

Alexander Moody (113), Aaron Ellison (144) and Dexter Stephens (165) each finished fourth in their classification. Moody (24-9) lost in the quarterfinals before winning two consolation matches to reach the third-place match, which he narrowly lost in an 8-7 decision against North East Carolina Prep’s Holton Quincy.

Aaron Ellison (29-2) took his first two losses of the season as he was pinned in the semifinals and lost the third-place match by 13-2 major decision.

Stephens (35-5) won five straight consolation-round matches to reach the third-place match after losing his first tournament match, then was pinned in the third-place match.

Ladarius Page (32-6) finished fifth at 150, winning three consolation matches after a quarterfinals loss, finishing the tournament 4-2; Anderson Brayboy (19-12) was 3-3 in the tournament to finish sixth at 157; Avery McNeil (24-9) took sixth at 215 with a 3-3 tournament; Kene Black (26-10) was seventh at 175 with a 4-2 record; and Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (16-8) finished eighth at 138 going 2-3.

Purnell Swett had two wrestlers compete in the event: Jamarian Douglas (7-4) won one match before he was eliminated by Lumberton’s McNeil at 215, while Mario Flores (9-6) lost both his matches.

Ortiz leads Lady Pirates

In the girls Gate City Grapple, Amy Ortiz was the highest local finisher as the Lumberton wrestler finished second at 107.

Ortiz (13-5) won her quarterfinal by pin and won a semifinal match by 14-11 decision over West Forsyth’s Ariana Merlos-Bueno before she was pinned by Hoke County’s Sara Warren in the championship match.

Lumberton’s girls placed fifth with 76 points. Hoke County won the event with 215 points. Purnell Swett tied for 23rd with one point.

Evelyn Ortiz (126) and Edit Saavedra (145) each finished in third. Evelyn Ortiz (12-5) lost by 8-6 decision in the semifinals against Stuart Cramer’s Neveah Montijo, then won two consolation matches by pin including the third-place bout over Cleveland’s Abigail Brewer.

Saavedra (19-5) also lost a semifinal before winning two consolation matches, with a technical fall in the first before pinning West Forsyth’s Addison Kmen in the third-place match.

Clearia Byrd (165) won one match in the tournament and finished fifth for the Pirates, while Naziya Hassan (120) was 3-3 in the event to take sixth.

Purnell Swett’s Amelia Colwell lost both her tournament matches.

Fairmont girls take first loss of season

The Fairmont girls basketball team played a showcase game at the John Wall Invitational, a high-profile holiday hoops event in Raleigh, and suffered its first loss of the season with a 54-41 decision against Bishop McGuinness.

Bishop McGuinness (8-0) led 17-9 after the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 48-32 at the end of the third quarter. Fairmont (8-1) cut the lead to 48-41 with three minutes remaining.

Lyric McNair scored 11 points to lead the Golden Tornadoes, Aaliyah Duran scored nine points and Jaliyah Stephens had seven.

Adelaide Jernigan scored 23 points for the Villians and Claire Sullivan scored 13.

Fairmont became the first Robeson County team to play in the John Wall Invitational.

The Golden Tornadoes begin Southeastern Athletic Conference play on Tuesday when they host Red Springs.