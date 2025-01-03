PEMBOKE — Ten bonus-point victories, including five pins, led the UNC Pembroke wrestling team to a dominating 54-0 win over Limestone in Conference Carolinas dual match action Thursday evening on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (5-3, 5-1 CC) improved to 13-6 in the all-time series with the Saints (1-4, 1-3 CC), and have now taken the last five matches in the series, as well.

Bryson Harper got the Braves rolling with a pin in the 125-pound bout, while Logan Robinson followed with a pin at 133 pounds. 13th-ranked Avery Buonocore added a tech. fall win in the 141-pound match, while ninth-ranked 149 pounder Jake Piccirilli picked up a major decision win. Will Lowery and Shylik Scriven each earned a tech. fall victory at 165 and 184 pounds, respectively, with a Logan Hoffman pin sandwiched in between in the 174-pound bout. Chris Dickey added a tech. fall win at 197 pounds, while Massimo Sullivan closed the match with a pin in the heavyweight bout.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday as they head to Johnstown, Pa. to take part in the Mountain Cat Duals. The Black & Gold are slated to lock horns with 12th-ranked Grand Valley State at 12 p.m., 20th-ranked and host school Pitt-Johnstown at 1:30 p.m., and 13th-ranked Lake Erie at 3 p.m.