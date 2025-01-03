LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys wrestling team celebrated senior night with a pair of dual wins over Seventy-First and Westover, while the girls team also won in a dual against Westover Thursday.

Lumberton’s boys beat Seventy-First 66-9 and defeated Westover 50-30.

Brothers James and Aaron Ellison led the way for the Pirates as the two wrestlers who pinned their opponent in both duels. Three more wrestlers, Damicquen Powell, Ladarius Page and Dexter Stephens, won contested matches in both duals, while Travelian Hall and Alexander Moody were 2-0 on the night with one pin and one forfeit each.

Against Seventy-First, Lumberton held an early 18-9 lead before winning by pin or forfeit in each of the final eight bouts. Aaron Ellison (144), Anderson Brayboy (157), Stephens (165), Kene Black (175), James Ellison (190) and Avery McNeil (215) earned pins, Page (150) won in an injury forfeit and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) won by forfeit.

Hall (106) started the match with a win by forfeit and Alexander Moody (120) and Powell (132) each earned pins. The Pirates’ Rochelle Chatman (126) was pinned by Seventy-First’s Carson Keating and Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (138) lost by 11-8 decision against the Falcons’ Rylee Molten.

Westover held an early 12-0 lead over Lumberton after a forfeit and a Chatman loss to Fred Prosperi by pin. Lumberton won nine of the final 12 matches to outscore the Wolverines 50-18 the rest of the way.

Aaron Ellison, Page, James Ellison and Hall won with pins, Terry-Winston and Moody (113) won with forfeits, Powell and Stephens won by technical fall and Campbell-Bethea won in a 19-8 major decision for the Pirates.

Westover’s Emmanuel Scott pinned Brayboy, Nazaiah Rice pinned Black and Jonathan Lealcontreras pinned Avery McNeil.

Lumberton’s girls beat Westover 48-18.

Out of the five contested matches, which were all pins, Lumberton won four. Nykira Purdie (100) beat N’yilah Williams, Naziya Hassan (120) defeated Jaliyah Thomas, Evelyn Ortiz (126) topped Kiyaela Treadwell and Mirna Ortega (132) won against Brooklyn Johnson. Lumberton’s Stephanie Rodriguez (114) was pinned by Westover’s Thaliana Brown.

Lumberton won three matches by forfeit and Westover won two.

Lumberton will compete Saturday at the P.J. Smith Memorial at Purnell Swett.