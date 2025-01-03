As the holidays are now over, it’s time for hoops to begin again.

After most teams have taken off the nearly two weeks since the conclusion of the Robeson County Shootout to take a deep breath over Christmas break, United-8 Conference resumes play Friday as its schools, including Lumberton and Purnell Swett, play their second conference game of the season. The Southeastern Athletic Conference will begin conference play on Tuesday.

Attention shifting fully to league play begs the question: how will the United-8 and Southeastern shake out this season? Will last year’s strongest teams stay at the top, or will someone new emerge as the league’s best?

Here’s my best shot at prognostication, with picks of how both conferences will shake out for both boys and girls basketball over the next two months.

United-8 boys

1. Seventy-First — A program that’s become a perennial power remains just as strong into 2025. The Falcons have overcome the loss of Mylon Campbell to graduation with solid play from seniors Jacquez Foster, Malachi Isaac and Julian Wilkerson, with Deandre Nance set to make a backcourt impact as well with football season now over.

2. Lumberton — The order of this top two is less a slight to Lumberton than it is a compliment to Seventy-First; the Pirates are playing very well this season and are easily the team best equipped to threaten Seventy-First. Senior wing Jaiden Shephard and a core of guards Amare Jones, Nick Lawson and Lonnie Porter and post Chris Hammonds are starting to gain experience — and learning how to win.

3. South View — There’s a significant gap between the top two and the rest of the league; South View sits as the best of the rest. An experienced team with a good supporting cast behind senior guard Antrell Gilmore (19.2 points per game) has struggled to win so far against a tough schedule, but will be battle-tested now through the second half of the season.

4. Jack Britt — Sophomore guard DeRyian Mitchell has been a breakout star thus far for the Buccaneers, but it’s otherwise been a struggle through November and December for the team that finished third in the United-8 last season.

5. Cape Fear — The loss of coach Alphonza Kee, who left to join Corey Thompson’s staff at Winston-Salem State, is a double whammy for the Colts, who also lost his son, Arrington Kee, who was last season’s leading scorer. With four of the top five scorers from last year gone, it’s a rebuild for first-year head man Rico Mitchell.

6. Purnell Swett — The Rams still need a frontcourt presence if they want to climb higher on this list, but having one of the best scorers around in Collin Sampson and some other complementing guards will keep the Rams competitive, particularly with all of the bottom six teams having had various degrees of struggles in the early season.

7. Gray’s Creek — Quion Andrews and Ezekiel Reed provide a strong frontcourt duo for the Bears; the question is whether the team can get enough production beyond that pair. The Bears are improved, having already matched last season’s four-win total, but will they be improved enough to move up in the standings?

8. Douglas Byrd — Behind emerging post Geomari Young, the Eagles have four early-season wins after breaking a nearly-five-year losing streak in November. The Eagles did lose the top two scorers from the winless campaign last year; they’ve closed the gap to the rest of the conference, should be more competitive and even win some games in the league, but could very well still stay in last place.

United-8 girls

1. South View — In a wide-open United-8 girls landscape, it’s the Tigers who have the conference’s best player in senior guard Danauje Brooks, scoring 26.2 points per game, plus the post presence of junior Jordynn Parnell, averaging nearly a double-double. South View’s 7-2 start is the best in the league, positioning them for a the potential of a conference title run in the coming weeks.

2. Seventy-First — A very young team last year is still young now, but also a year older, led by a pair of sophomores in guard Kariana Williams and forward Alani Skye Wilkerson. All four early-season losses are to strong teams, including one to South View to open league play; this team can be good this season, and consisting of primarily underclassmen should be even better for the next couple of years.

3. Lumberton — While the Pirates are young, their three leaders have stepped up, with guards Charley Whitley and Gabby Locklear and forward Andrea Brown each contributing to the program’s strongest start in several years. With no one in the league that they can’t be competitive against, they could finish even higher if it all comes together.

4. Jack Britt — Out of three primary scorers from last season, one graduated and one transferred, leaving guard Alexia White as the sole leader of the Buccaneers. She’s increased her production, but needs more from the surrounding cast for Jack Britt to stay as strong as it was in last year’s runner-up campaign.

5. Cape Fear — The post-Jayda Angel era has been up and down so far for the Colts, who were led to United-8 titles the last two seasons with the star guard now playing at Elon. They also lost glue piece Anijah Jones to graduation; junior guard Elisabeth Kirkland has increased production and freshman forward Shanel Sutton has emerged, but the Colts are still in an adjustment period.

6. Gray’s Creek — After tying for seventh last year, the Bears only had one significant loss to graduation and returners Chloe Hall and Layla Fox are averaging in double figures this winter. This team is improved from last year, showing in the early results with a 5-4 overall record entering play Friday.

7. Douglas Byrd — Last year’s Eagles had no seniors, meaning the whole team is back and a year older. The senior combo of center Jazmine Burns and guard Shania McLucas have the team more competitive this season than they’ve been in several years.

8. Purnell Swett — With a first-year coach for the second straight season and a young roster, it’s a coming of age season for Purnell Swett. They’ll be more competitive than this ranking would indicate, though, particularly against a bottom half of the league where the order is practically interchangeable, led by the 15.0 points per game of junior guard Jayda Dial.

Southeastern boys

1. West Bladen — Every key piece is back from last year’s 24-2 team that shared the regular-season conference title and won the tournament crown, and the Knights have started 11-1. Frontcourt star Chase Williams (22.3 points per game) has great help from guards Jackson Pait and Hezekiah Adams, with all three averaging in double figures.

2. Fairmont — The Golden Tornadoes shared that regular-season conference title with West Bladen last year, but some of the high-energy pieces from last year’s fourth-round playoff team graduated. Fairmont remains a strong team — though there’s a big question mark with guard Landon Cummings currently injured — and should still slot in easily at the No. 2 spot.

3. Midway — The Raiders are 8-0 to start the season with an older group, having lost just one significant player from last year to graduation. An athletic team mostly made up of football players finished third a season ago, and while they may not catch West Bladen or Fairmont they should be better this winter.

4. St. Pauls — It’s been a struggle thus far for the Bulldogs in Ted Gaskins’ return to coaching, with just one win. Gaskins is confident that they can be better in the second half, though, with the team better adjusting to his system and football players better acclimated to basketball after a few games. The Bulldogs certainly aren’t lacking for athletes, it’s just a matter of comfortability.

5. Red Springs — The Red Devils are winless thus far, but behind guard Khalif Brown should still be somewhat competitive in the conference, especially against the bottom four. While there’s been some ugly results, many of the team’s games have been close losses, which can be learned from and possibly converted into better results in the last two months of the season.

6. Clinton — Last year’s Dark Horses were winless in the Southeastern, then the program lost their top seven scorers to graduation or transfer. Simply put, this program is essentially starting from scratch as it tries to rebuild. A freshman, Anyahs Butler, is currently their leading scorer.

Southeastern girls

1. Fairmont — Fairmont and St. Pauls shared the regular-season SAC title last year, but the Golden Tornadoes won the tournament title and are 4-1 against the Bulldogs since the start of last season. Winston-Salem State-bound forward Taniya Simms leads the way with a great depth of guard options, including newcomers Lyric McNair and Aaliyah Duran, making this team’s potential absolutely sky high.

2. St. Pauls — The Bulldogs have won a shared or outright conference title in five straight seasons, a streak in jeopardy not because they’ve gotten worse but because of who they share a league with. Zhari Shipman has filled the high-volume scoring role of the graduated Jashontae Harris, with Alyssa Monroe and Ava Monroe to help in the backcourt and Zakoreya Davis up front, keeping this team very strong.

3. Clinton — With a gap between the top two and the rest, Clinton has three double-figure scorers including two breakout sophomores in Phoenix Everett and Rubi Davila. Clinton led the second tier of the league with a third-place finish last year and with a 6-3 start looks primed to stay in that position.

4. Midway — With junior Peyton Herring having taken a big step forward individually, averaging a double-double this season, the Raiders hope that can propel a step forward for the team as well.

5. Red Springs — With a group of experienced seniors, including four-year starter Monica Washington in the paint, Red Springs hoped to take a step forward this season — but early results haven’t suggested that to be the case.

6. West Bladen — Holland Davis and Natalee Sykes have played well thus far for the Knights, but they’re struggling for depth. This team shouldn’t go 0-10 in the league like it did last season, but they also may not have enough to get out of last place.

