Purnell Swett’s Jayda Dial (4) drives towards the basket as Cape Fear’s Lilliana Colon (23) and Elisabeth Kirkland (4) defend during Friday’s game in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The game was trending in the right direction for Purnell Swett as the Rams entered halftime in Friday’s boys basketball game at Cape Fear, with the Rams having just tied the game with a run to end the second quarter.

But any momentum the Rams may have had was quickly gone when play resumed after the break — Cape Fear used a massive run to emphatically pull away, earning a convincing 68-42 win over Purnell Swett.

“It got ugly,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I told the guys over the break, coming back might be a sloppy game, it’s got a chance to be a sloppy game. But we didn’t help matters, giving up too many easy putbacks, we didn’t defend, didn’t do really well on the offensive end. I can make excuses here or there, whatever, but we’ve just got to be better.”

With the scored tied 23-23 to start the second half, Chosen Wynn scored first for Cape Fear (4-5, 1-1 United-8 Conference), but Collin Sampson answered with a quick 3 to give Purnell Swett (2-7, 1-1 United-8) a 26-25 lead. It was then that the Colts began to run.

Wynn hit another basket, a 3, for a 28-26 lead with 7:28 left in the third. While Purnell Swett struggled to score, Cape Fear did so with ease. Tyler Eavenson hit two layups then nailed a 3 to make it 41-26 with 3:44 left in the period, then Wynn and Eavenson each hit an additional 3. By the time Joshua Green hit a layup with 37 seconds left in the third, the run was 26-2 and the Colts’ lead was 51-28.

Colton Sampson hit a layup for Purnell Swett with three seconds left in the period, making it 51-30 going to the fourth. Cape Fear scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as well, extending the lead to 59-30 with 6:41 to play.

Cape Fear ultimately outscored the Rams 45-19 in the second half.

“We’re small; our starting unit is small, but that’s our best scorers,” Jeremy Sampson said. “I’ve got to find a mix of guys that can rebound and defend. Even in the first half when it was tied, I didn’t think we did a good job boxing out.”

Cape Fear led 23-16 after Green hit five straight free throws in a two-possession span with 3:48 left in the first half, but the Colts didn’t score again before halftime and Purnell Swett finished the period on a 7-0 run to tie the score at 23-23. James Swett hit a long 2-pointer before Collin Sampson scored on both a traditional 3-point play and a bank floater within the final two minutes.

“I thought we executed a little bit better on the offensive end (in the second quarter),” Jeremy Sampson said.” I thought we did better, and the little zone worked for us. They weren’t hitting (shots) in the first half like they did in the second.”

Purnell Swett led 7-5 after a James Bullard 3 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter. Cape Fear used a 13-3 run spanning into the early moments of the second quarter to take an 18-10 lead with 5:59 left in the half.

Green led Cape Fear with 22 points, Wynn had 15 and Eavenson scored 10, all during the third-quarter run.

Collin Sampson scored 15 points to lead Purnell Swett. James Swett, Jayvan Lovette and Jeremiah Barnes each scored six points for the Rams.

Before Friday, Purnell Swett had previously played on Dec. 18 in the Robeson County Shootout fifth-place game. They’ll host Jack Britt in United-8 play on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a lot of basketball left, and I kept telling the guys over break, it’s going to be sloppy,” Jeremy Sampson said. “But still, we’ve got to do a better job. … There’s got to be some leadership on the floor, where we can kind of stem the tide, and we’ll get better at that.”

Lady Rams struggle in loss to Colts

The Purnell Swett girls turned the ball over often, while also struggling through a tough night shooting the ball Friday at Cape Fear — not generally a good combination in the game of basketball.

The result was a 56-35 rout by the Colts.

“I think they have to figure out about how maybe we can’t have these turnovers, and get their confidence back. Over the break, we lost it, we lost that confidence,” Purnell Swett coach Mike Smith said. “But again, no excuses, we’ve just got to come back and get to work.”

Cape Fear (5-3, 1-1 United-8) trailed 5-4 in the first quarter before going on a 9-0 run to take a 13-5 lead, and the Colts led 13-7 after the opening quarter.

As the second quarter progressed, the turnovers became more frequent for Purnell Swett (3-8, 0-2 United-8); the Rams closed to 19-12 after a Jayda Dial 3 at the 3:11 mark, but Cape Fear scored the next eight points to take a 27-12 lead. Zoey Neff hit a triple just before the half for Purnell Swett, making it 27-15 at intermission.

Cape Fear outscored the Rams 19-4 in the third quarter including a 17-0 run in between Purnell Swett’s only two made field goals of the period, a Chloe Chavis layup at the 6:20 mark and an Adisyn Bland basket with 10 seconds left. The Colts led 46-19 at the end of the third quarter.

“We didn’t play hard. We didn’t play together,” Smith said. “That break killed us. It’s just finding it to start over again and get back to the basics.”

Elisabeth Kirkland scored 19 points to lead Cape Fear. Shanel Sutton scored nine points for the Colts and Karamia Shields had seven.

Neff led Purnell Swett with six points and Bland, Dial, Terra Bullard and Marley McKinney each scored five points for the Rams.

Friday’s game was the first in 16 days for the Rams, who will now look to rebound Tuesday when they host Jack Britt.

“First it’s a mindset. If they don’t want to do it, I can’t do it for them,” Smith said. “I can teach them how to go, with the adversity part of it, the challenging part of it, and if we can get through the challenge and have your mind made up, if I can get the girls to buy in, have their mind made up, no excuses, and just stack good days, I think by the end of the season they’ll find out who they are and who they can become.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.