From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Jim Blackman, Joe Marks, Scott Benton and Jeff Wishart were the winners in the Collard Classic Tournament played on New Years Day, winning by three shots over Tony Mackey, Roy Thompson, Dylan Thompson and Luke Coates. Bradley Hamilton, Kirk Hamilton, Brook Gehrke and Matt Lassiter were the second-flight winners. The third flight was won by Alan Caulder, Kevin Caulder, Glenn Floyd and Kenny Caulder. Tony Mackey, Clifton Rich, Joey Mitchell and Chris Barfield were closest to the pin winners.

Greg Dial and Gurney Bullard were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt. The second flight was won by Warren Bowen and Alton Hagans followed by Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the third flight winners with Butch Kerns, who played as a single, coming in second place. The fourth flight was won by Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton with Timmy Locklear and Gene Harrison coming in second. Tim Moore, JT Powers, Lonail Locklear and Mike Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 71, Tommy Davis 72, Robert Lawson 74, James Thompson 74, Mitch Grier 74, Barry Leonard 75, Phillip Wallwork 75, Chris Barfield 76, Cal Hunt 76, Butch Lennon 76, Tim Moore 77 and J.T. Powers 77.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

