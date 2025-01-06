JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team picked up a 31-11 win over 13th-ranked Lake Erie, but fell to 20th-ranked Pitt-Johnstown 24-16 in a back-and-forth contest at the Pitt-Johnstown hosted Mountain Cat Duals on Saturday afternoon.

Ninth-ranked 149-pounder Jake Piccirilli and 184-pounder Shylik Scriven each turned in perfect 2-0 days on the mat, with three of the duo’s four wins going for bonus-point victories.

The Black & Gold will jump back into Conference Carolinas action Wednesday as they head to Columbia, S.C. to take on Allen. Wrestling action is set to begin at 6 p.m. inside John Hurst Adams Gymnasium.

vs. Lake Erie

Joey Bruscino put the Braves on the board first with a decision victory at 125 pounds, before Lake Erie responded with wins in the 133 and 141-pound bouts. Ninth-ranked Jake Piccirilli knotted the score with a major decision at 149 pounds, while second-ranked Keegan Roberson put the Braves ahead with a decision win in the 157-pound match. A Lake Erie major decision at 165 pounds gave the Storm the lead, but three-straight bonus-point wins from Logan Hoffman (174 pounds), Shylik Scriven (184), and Nigel Williams (197) sealed the deal for the Black & Gold. Oggie Atwood won via forfeit in the heavyweight bout to close the dual.

vs. Pitt-Johnstown

UPJ jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first two bouts, before 13th-ranked Avery Buonocore picked up a ranked win with a major decision at 141 pounds to cut into the deficit. Piccirilli added his second bonus-point win of the day with a tech. fall win at 149 pounds to give the Braves the lead. The Mountain Cats would jump back in front with a win at 157 pounds, before the Black & Gold would take it right back with a major decision from Will Lowery in the 165-pound bout. The lead would change again after a UPJ win at 174 pounds, before Scriven won via decision at 184 to tie the match at 16-16. The Mountain Cats would then take the final two bouts to close out the dual with a 24-16 win.