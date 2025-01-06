DUE WEST, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball made 32 of 38 free throws and scored 23 points from turnovers on the way to a 70-48 victory over Erskine on Saturday afternoon inside Belk Arena.

The setback for the Braves (11-3, 5-1 CC) improve to 6-0 all-time against Erskine and are now 4-2 on the road this season. The Flying Fleet (2-9, 1-6 CC) have now lost their last six games and fall to 1-5 when playing on their home court.

Erskine took an early 9-4 advantage with a driving layup from Ianna Odulaja at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter, but old-fashioned 3-point plays from Stella Mollica and Zaria Clark gave UNC Pembroke a 10-9 lead halfway through the period. The Flying Fleet scored the next five points to regain a lead, but the Braves closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 16-15 after the first period.

Clark drained a jumper just ten seconds into the quarter to pad the UNCP lead 18-15, but EC made good on a pair of free throws to trail just 18-17. The Braves went on an 11-2 run that stretched to the 3:55 mark to push their lead out to 29-19 after a pair of free throws from Malea Garrison. Albany Wilson stopped the UNCP run with a pair of free throws as Erskine trailed 29-21, but the Braves limited Erskine to just 12.5% shooting during the quarter and held a 33-22 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

The Braves scored the first eight points of the half to extend their lead out to 41-22, before Wilson scored the first basket for Erskine who trailed 41-24 three minutes into the quarter. The Flying Fleet used a 5-0 surge to work their deficit back to 43-29, but the Braves answered with five-straight free throws to lead 48-29 with 2:54 on the clock. UNCP limited EC to just nine points during the quarter as the Black & Gold held a 52-31 advantage heading into the final stanza.

A layup from Hannah Russell followed by a triple from Garrison cushioned the UNCP lead, 59-35 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. The hosts just a three and a layup to work their deficit back to 64-42, but a pair of free throws from DeNaira Williams gave UNC Pembroke its largest lead of the afternoon, 68-44, with 1:19 remaining in the game.

Anastasia Sinclair finished with a game-high 19 points highlighted by an 8-for-9 clip from the free throw line. The sophomore added three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes of work.

Clark added 14 points on a 4-for-5 shooting performance from the field. Clark pulled down six rebounds and had one assist. Russell came off of the bench to add nine points, while Maya Hood came off of the bench to record a team-best nine rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot 34.6% from the field and limited Erskine to 28.6% shooting during Saturday’s contest.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Wednesday when they welcome Barton to town for Faith & Communities Night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.