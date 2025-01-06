DUE WEST, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 42.3% from the field in the second half and scored 26 points in the paint to defeat Erskine 61-57 on Saturday afternoon inside Belk Arena.

The Braves (8-4, 6-0 CC) have now won their last seven contests and improve to 5-2 when playing on the road this season. The Flying Fleet (3-10, 1-6 CC) have now lost their last four games and fall to 0-4 when playing at home.

Jalen Jennings knocked down a 3-pointer to spark Erskine on an 8-0 run to give the hosts a 13-7 lead just under seven minutes into the contest. UNC Pembroke worked its deficit back to 15-11 after a layup from Elijah Cobb at the 7:16 mark, but the Flying Fleet took their largest lead of the game, 21-11, following a triple from Christian Monroe with 6:41 on the clock. UNCP put together an 11-2 run capped off with a three in transition from Cobb to cut the deficit back to 23-22 with 1:48 remaining in the half, but Erskine’s Makayl Rakestraw banked in a 3-pointer as time expired to send the teams to the locker rooms with the hosts leading 28-25.

UNC Pembroke scored the first four points of the second half with buckets from Joe’l Pettiford and Cobb to give the Braves a slight 29-28 lead, but Erskine scored the next five points to push its lead out to 33-29 just two minutes into the frame. Dallas Gardner capped a triple to even the score at 47 apiece with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation, but the Flying Fleet scored two quick baskets to gain a 51-47 lead with eight minutes remaining. The Braves used an old-fashioned 3-point play from Elijah Cobb to take a slight 58-57 advantage with just 1:21 left to play. UNCP made three of its final four free throw attempts to secure the outcome.

Gardner finished with 16 points on a 5-for-10 shooting performance. Gardner also pulled down four rebounds in 29 minutes of work. Bradlee Haskell added 15 points and finished 7-for-8 from the free throw line. The senior pulled down seven rebounds and had a trio of assists.

Cobb posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Pettiford finished with a career-best 16 rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot 39.2% from the field. It is just the second time this season that the Braves have shot below 40 percent.

The Braves finished 14-of-22 from the free throw line, while Erskine was 8-for-12 from the charity stripe.

The Black & Gold held the lead for just 10.8% (4:20) of Saturday’s game.

Erskine scored 16 points from a season-high 21 UNC Pembroke turnovers.

The Braves will return to action on Wednesday when they welcome Barton to town for Faith & Communities Night. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.