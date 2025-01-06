PEMBROKE — Behind five individual champions, the Lumberton boys wrestling team earned the team title at the P.J. Smith Memorial Invitational held Saturday at Purnell Swett.

Lumberton finished with 221.5 points, easily winning over runner-up Hoke County, which had 151. Purnell Swett finished 17th in the team standings, St. Pauls 18th and Fairmont 19th.

Travelian Hall (106), Damicquen Powell (132), Aaron Ellison (144), James Ellison (190) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) each won their respective classifications for the Pirates.

Hall (28-0) beat New Hanover’s Matthew Carter by techical fall in the championship after pinning his previous two opponents.

Powell (33-2) pinned both his semifinal and championship opponents, beating Scotland’s Donerio Graham for the title.

Aaron Ellison (32-2) earned a pin in the quarterfinals before major-decision victories in both the semifinals and championship, including a 13-2 tally against Hoke’s Arthur Jones in the final.

James Ellison (25-3) reached the championship with a pin and a technical fall victory before pinning South Florence’s Jeremiah Mitchell for the title.

Terry-Winston (19-2) pinned his quarterfinal, semifinal and championship opponents, winning over Seventy-First’s Kenan Howard in less than one minute in the title bout.

Ladarius Page (150) and Avery McNeil (215) each finished second for the Pirates. Page (35-7) won by technical fall in his first three tournament matches before losing in a 1-0 decision against New Hanover’s Marqueze Higgins in the championship match. McNeil (27-10) started the tournament with two pins and won an 8-2 decision in the semifinals before he was pinned by Terry Sanford’s Dillon Cromartie in the championship match.

Alexander Moody (113) and Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (138) each took third for Lumberton, with both losing in the semifinals before winning two consolation matches including a major decision in the placement match.

Kene Black (175) was 3-2 and Anderson Brayboy (157) was 2-2 for the Pirates before each were eliminated.

Jamarion Douglas (215) was the leading finisher from the tournament hosts, placing fourth for Purnell Swett. Douglas won three of his first four tournament matches, with a semifinal loss, before he was pinned in the third-place match.

Mario Flores (157) won two matches for Purnell Swett before his elimination and Christopher Locklear (215) won one.

None of St. Pauls’ six tournament participants placed; Dashawn Collins (285) was 2-2 in the tournament for the Bulldogs before he was eliminated. Chayton Smiling (113) won one match and reached the consolation semifinals, while Jalil Carter (126) and Nicholas Walters (138) also won one match each. Izaiah Whitted (120) and Jyicere Williams (215) were each 0-2.

Fairmont’s Zachariah Cummings (285) won one match in the tournament, while Skyler Goins (138) and Logan Locklear (175) were each 0-2 for the Golden Tornadoes.

Girls

Lumberton’s Naziya Hassan and Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford were among the class winners in the girls P.J. Smith Memorial Invitational. Lumberton finished fourth with 56 points, led by Hassan and two additional placers, with Purnell Swett taking eighth with 41.5 points. Fairmont was 13th with 12 points. Hoke County was the runaway team winner with 145 points.

Hassan (17-5) led the Pirates in winning the 120-pound title, pinning both her tournament opponents including Westover’s Zamya Rodriguez in the title match.

Amy Ortiz (15-6) took second at 107, pinning her first two opponents before losing by technical fall to Western Harnett’s Kathleen Buckley in the championship. Nykira Purdie (13-6) placed third at 100, winning two matches and losing two in the event.

Clearia Byrd (165) won one match and did not place for the Pirates; Mirna Ortega (132) was 0-2.

Crawford (3-0) wrestled her first matches of the season for Purnell Swett and won the title at 132, pinning her first two opponents before a 14-6 major-decision win over Dixon’s Anabel Rodriguez.

Savannah Oxendine (18-9) took third for the Rams at 165, losing a semifinal before winning two consolation matches by pin, including a placement-match win against Dixon’s Gabriella Larson. Amelia Colwell (107) won two matches for the Rams before she was eliminated.

Fairmont’s Haleigh Dellinger (18-3) finished third for Fairmont, losing her first tournament match before winning two consolation matches by pin. The Golden Tornadoes’ Reyna Hernandez (107) lost both her matches.